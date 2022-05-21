Regulators Are Paying Attention to UST

Nikhilesh De
·5 min read

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

Luna collapsed, terraUSD collapsed and this is now going to be a Big Thing. I would go so far as to say that UST’s collapse, as dramatic as it was, will have a legacy similar to Libra’s.

PSA: I’ll be in Davos, Switzerland, covering the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting next week, so next week’s edition will be a recap. Going to be in town? Come say hi.

You’re reading State of Crypto, a CoinDesk newsletter looking at the intersection of cryptocurrency and government. Click here to sign up for future editions.

Terra firma

The narrative

Regulators and lawmakers are looking at the collapse of terraUSD (UST) as a question of whether esoteric products, such as algorithmic stablecoins, are safe for crypto investors as well as whether there are broader financial stability concerns with them.

Why it matters

The introduction of the Libra stablecoin project led to, years later, multiple regulatory approaches and the certainty that sooner or later, governments will have rules in place for how stablecoins can operate. However, all of these efforts have focused on asset-backed stablecoins, not algorithmic stablecoins. The novel structures here might result in new approaches from regulators. The major difference? Libra never launched, and there haven’t been any asset-backed stablecoin collapses the way there was with UST. That difference may lead to regulators placing a higher priority on this issue.

Breaking it down

In June 2019, social media giant Facebook unveiled its long-awaited cryptocurrency project, Libra. Despite assurances from the company that it was not seeking to take over global payments or create a non-U.S. dollar-based financial system, regulators pushed back strongly against the project.

They were largely successful, too: Libra later rebranded as Diem, scaled back its vision to a fraction of what was originally intended and still ended up selling off its assets and shutting down.

Even though the project never launched, the regulatory impact was massive. Regulators worldwide suddenly saw stablecoins as a huge issue they needed to pay attention to.

The collapse of terraUSD (UST) is algorithmic stablecoins’ Libra moment. Regulators are all of a sudden paying close attention to algo stables generally, and UST and luna in particular.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen brought up Terra independently twice last week during separate Congressional hearings on the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC).

“I think you've just illustrated that we just had this last week with Terra, and with tether in illustration of the risks associated with stablecoins, that there can be runs. And we've seen this historically with private monies, and we invented a good regulatory framework, I think for dealing with this, [we’re] going to try to solve the depository [framework],” Yellen said.

Moreover, she later made it clear that she isn’t saying UST is exactly like Tether: “it depends on the backing of the stablecoin. Terra is algorithmic and doesn't really have a backing as such.”

It doesn’t seem that the FSOC, a group of regulators tasked with maintaining the economic stability of the U.S., is going to take a look at this, suggesting they don't see this as being very significant on a macro scale, though individual regulators may have more pointed concerns.

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) Director Rohit Chopra told Bloomberg this week that the collapse of Terra is showing people that a stablecoin is not “as good as a dollar.”

“Stablecoins are something that all the regulators are looking at. Most stablecoin use right now is really for speculative trading in and out of cryptocurrencies. Many are wondering if it’s one day going to be used for consumer payments, but many think it’s not ready yet,” he said.

Potential regulations will likely focus on how the stablecoins – and other cryptocurrencies – are being used.

Notably, this is one of the first times Chopra has spoken about cryptocurrencies since taking on the role of CFPB director last year.

Lawmakers in the U.S. have also been asking regulators about UST and luna – it’s even come up during confirmation hearings for new regulators.

Meanwhile, rumors abound that South Korea’s parliament may try to bring Terra creator Do Kwon in for a hearing, while law enforcement entities are probing the collapse as a possible Ponzi or other criminal enterprise.

The question remains, just what will regulators actually do? So far there isn’t a clear answer. Everyone seems to agree that algorithmic stablecoins are their own thing, distinct from reserve-backed stablecoins. Fewer individuals seem to have opinions on how that translates into clear regulation or guardrails, however.

Biden’s rule

Changing of the guard

Key: (nom.) = nominee, (rum.) = rumored, (act.) = acting, (inc.) = incumbent (no replacement anticipated)
Key: (nom.) = nominee, (rum.) = rumored, (act.) = acting, (inc.) = incumbent (no replacement anticipated)

We continue with the status quo.

Elsewhere:

  • How Not to Run a Cryptocurrency Exchange: Japan’s Liquid exchange seems to have been a poorly managed, chaotic company. This in-depth report is worth your time. To quote from the report, “Sources say that executives downplayed some information security breaches, did not disclose others, failed to adequately address low-level insider theft and prematurely stopped investigations into last year’s $90 million hack.”

Outside CoinDesk:

  • (Protos) Former Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) director William Hinman received “millions of dollars in retirement benefits” from his former law firm, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, which is also a member of the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance, Protos reports.

  • (The Block) El Salvador President Nayib Bukele tweeted that around 40 central bankers would talk bitcoin at a conference hosted in the nation. It seems the central bankers were actually in town for finance conferences, one of which did not mention bitcoin at all.

  • (Politico) Here’s a fairly explain-like-I'm-10 explanation of what happened last week with Terra.

If you’ve got thoughts or questions on what I should discuss next week or any other feedback you’d like to share, feel free to email me at nik@coindesk.com or find me on Twitter @nikhileshde.

You can also join the group conversation on Telegram.

See ya’ll next week!

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why JP Morgan Downgraded Indian IT Sector To Underweight; Reiterated Overweight On Infosys

    JP Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) analysts said that soaring inflation, supply chain issues, and the Ukraine war would bring an end to the growth boom India's IT services industry enjoyed during the pandemic. The analysts downgraded the sector to "Underweight." They downgraded Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, India's top IT exporter, to an "Underweight" rating from "Neutral" but stayed "Overweight" on rival Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY). JPM expected the slowdown to worsen in 2023 partly due to a po

  • Daily Crunch: South Korea’s special financial crimes unit is investigating Do Kwon

    UST UGH: Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon has some ’splaining to do with South Korea’s special financial crimes unit, which has launched an investigation into the collapse of Terraform’s stablecoin TerraUSD (UST) and its sister token Luna earlier this month. Prosecutors might be first in line, but the line is growing, with investors filing a lawsuit against Kwon and his co-founder Daniel Shin over alleged charges of fraud and other financial regulation violations. Also joining are Luna Foundation Guard advisors who tell Jacquie that they have not heard from Kwon in weeks.

  • There Was No Terra ‘Attack’

    Conspiracy theories won’t save you from financial reality, says CoinDesk's chief insights columnist.

  • Finland, Sweden joining NATO 'is not a threat to anybody' -Biden

    STORY: Biden, who has lauded cooperation between Europe and the United States in standing up to Moscow during a Russian invasion of Ukraine, stood with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Finnish President Sauli Niinistö in a sunny White House Rose Garden bedecked with flags.He cheered the "momentous" day, giving his strong support for the two “great democracies” to “join the strongest most powerful defensive alliance in the history of the world.""They meet every NATO requirement and then some," Biden said, adding he is submitting paperwork today to the U.S. Congress for speedy approval once NATO approves their accession."All 30 NATO members need to approve any new entrant. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said in a video posted on his Twitter account on Thursday that Turkey had told allies that it will reject Sweden and Finland's membership.U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Wednesday that U.S. officials were confident Turkey's concerns can be addressed, and Biden told reporters "I think we’re going to be okay," on the issue.

  • Are These 3 Things to Blame for Today's Housing Shortage?

    It is estimated that the United States is short roughly five million homes to meet current housing needs. A decade of insufficient homebuilding in the wake of the Great Recession -- when the housing supply grew only 6.7% from 2010 to 2020, roughly half the rate of the previous decade -- has put our housing market in a tight spot. The Great Recession ushered in a new era of opportunity for Wall Street buyers, which include real estate investment firms, iBuyers, real estate investment trusts (REITs), hedge funds, and other large private equity firms that had the capital available to snag single-family homes at ultra-low prices.

  • Welcome to Rockville shuts down early Friday due to thunderstorms; more storms forecast

    Welcome to Rockville shut down early on Friday before headliner Korn took to the stage because of thunderstorms over Daytona International Speedway,

  • Data intelligence startup Near, with 1.6B anonymized user IDs, lists on Nasdaq via SPAC at a $1B market cap; raises $100M

    The IPO window has all but closed for technology companies in the wake of a massive downturn in the market, but an opening still remains for some, in the form of SPACs. Near -- a data intelligence company that has amassed 1.6 billion anonymized user profiles attached to 70 million locations in 44 countries -- today announced that it would be listing on Nasdaq by way of a merger with KludeIn I Acquisition Corp., one of the many blank check companies that have been set up for the purposes of taking privately held companies public, at a valuation "near" $1 billion. It will trade on Nasdaq using the "NIR" ticker.

  • Gas prices: ‘July and August are going to be sizzling months,’ analyst says

    Gas prices hit record highs on Friday, as consumers are grappling with soaring inflation.

  • Berkshire Hathaway takes $30 billion hit on Apple, Canada Goose posts strong earnings

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is taking a $30 billion hit on Apple after "The Big Short's" Michael Burry bets against the stock; Canada Goose stock jumped after forecasting upbeat annual sales; Take-Two and Zynga approved merger proposals.

  • How Rich Is Former President Donald Trump?

    Former President Donald Trump lost roughly $600 million of his net worth during his time in office as President of the United States. He lost another $700 million following the Capital Hill riots and...

  • Local News Anchor Busts Lauren Boebert For Saying The Quiet Part Out Loud

    “There are some conservative political figures that will hint about this theory or speak about it in code," said 9News' Kyle Clark. Boebert is not one of them.

  • Putin's leadership is unraveling as he takes regular breaks for medical treatment and is constantly surrounded by doctors, says British ex-spy

    Former MI6 spy Christopher Steele told the LBC radio station that Putin is "increasingly ill" and takes regular treatments with an entourage of doctors.

  • Vengeful Madison Cawthorn Vows ‘Dark MAGA’ Takeover

    Callaghan O’Hare/ReutersLess than 48 hours after his shocking defeat in North Carolina’s primary election, Rep. Madison Cawthorn took to Instagram to post a defiant, vengeful, and typo-riddled message promising a “Dark MAGA” comeback.After decrying the establishment-driven campaign to unseat him following a long series of scandals, Cawthorn credited those he called his true allies, specifically naming figures like former President Donald Trump, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), “the great Char

  • Videos show Russian soldiers leading a group of Ukrainian captives at gunpoint moments before they were executed in Bucha, report says

    A New York Times investigation included video that showed Ukrainian captives being marched in a single file while flanked by armed Russian troops.

  • Pranksters Troll Sen. Ted Cruz With An Unforgettable Autograph Attempt

    The Texas senator received an uncomfortable reminder of a career low point.

  • Netherlands announces that they can no longer send any more howitzers to Ukraine

    Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte said that his country could no longer supply Ukraine with the Panzerhaubitzen 2000 armored howitzer, since investments in its own armed forces are needed, Ukrinform reported on May 19.

  • Pelosi says Congress could pass ‘transformational’ Competes Act before July 4

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said on Thursday that Congress could pass the “transformational” Competes Act before July 4, saying they hope to celebrate its passage before the holiday. The Competes Act of 2022 would approve billions of dollars for programs to accelerate U.S. manufacturing of critical supplies and goods such as semiconductor chips, increasing…

  • GOP Anti-Abortion Witness: DC Electricity Comes From Burning Fetuses

    “The next time you turn on the light, think of the incinerators," Catherine Glenn Foster told Congress while under oath on Wednesday.

  • GOP lawmaker acknowledges letting people into Capitol complex day before Jan. 6 attack

    Rep. Barry Loudermilk of Georgia, contacted by the select committee investigating the attack, said no member of the group “has been investigated or charged in connection to January 6th.”

  • Florida seniors at risk of losing Social Security, Medicare under Scott’s harmful plan | Opinion

    If there’s one state where people must truly appreciate the importance of Social Security and Medicare, it’s Florida. Nearly 5 million Floridians rely on these programs for financial and health security every day.