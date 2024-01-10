Regulators are set to decide whether to OK a new bitcoin fund. Here's what investors need to know

KEN SWEET
·3 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. regulators are soon expected to decide whether to approve the first bitcoin exchange-traded fund, a development that could thrust the once niche and nerdy corner of the internet even further into the financial mainstream.

The regulatory greenlight has been anticipated for several months and the price of bitcoin has jumped about 70% since October.

In a twist perhaps appropriate for the unpredictable crypto industry, a fake tweet from the Securities and Exchange Commission’s account on X Tuesday stated that trading of bitcoin ETFs had been approved.

It had not.

The price of bitcoin swung higher, and then sank when the SEC said no approval had been granted and its account had been hacked.

Here are some things to know about bitcoin ETFs.

WHY ALL THE EXCITEMENT OVER A BITCOIN ETF?

An exchange traded fund, or ETF, is an easy way to invest in something or a group of things, like gold or junk bonds, without having to buy the things themselves. Unlike traditional mutual funds, ETFs trade like stocks, which means they can be bought and sold throughout the day.

Since the inception of bitcoin, anyone wanting to own one would have to buy it. That in turn would mean either having to learn what a cold wallet is or having to open an account at a crypto trading platform like Coinbase or Binance.

A spot bitcoin ETF could open the door to many new investors who don't want to take such extra steps.

The price of bitcoin has already soared in anticipation of the SEC’s approval, with bitcoin trading at $45,280 Wednesday, up from around $27,000 in mid-October. The price had sunk as low as $16,000 in November of 2022 following the bankruptcy of the crypto exchange FTX.

HOW WOULD THE ETF WORK?

The Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) has already been trading since 2021, but it holds futures related to bitcoin, not the cryptocurrency itself.

The new bitcoin ETF will perform like the SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD), which allows anyone to invest in gold without having to find someplace to store a bar or having to protect it. It’s the same reason some people invest in the SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK), which lets investors simply buy one thing instead of the more than 1,000 low-quality bonds that make up the index.

HOW MANY BITCOIN ETFS COULD THERE BE?

The SEC has received applications for 11 bitcoin ETFs. The deadline to approve the application from a joint venture including Ark Investments is Wednesday, but the agency could conceivably approve or reject all 11 on the same day, or take action that's somewhere in the middle.

WHAT ARE THE DISADVANTAGES OF AN ETF?

Longtime crypto fans might object. Cryptocurrencies like bitcoin were created in part due to mistrust of the traditional financial system. Wall Street would become an intermediary between investors and cryptocurrency in the case of ETFs.

ETFs also charge fees, though they tend to be relatively low compared with the overall financial industry. These fees are shown through what's called the expense ratio, which indicates how much of a fund's assets the ETF will take each year to cover its costs.

WHEN IS IT BETTER TO HOLD ACTUAL BITCOIN?

An ETF will not put actual cryptocurrency into investors' accounts, meaning that they cannot use it. Also, an ETF would not provide investors with the same anonymity that crypto does, one of the big draws for many crypto investors.

Recommended Stories

  • SEC says 'unauthorized' message about bitcoin ETF approvals not accurate

    SEC Chair Gary Gensler said that a message on X claiming the regulator had granted approvals for bitcoin ETFs was "unauthorized" and inaccurate.

  • The SEC’s X account was apparently ‘compromised’ to falsely claim bitcoin ETFs were approved

    A rogue post from the SEC's official X account said bitcoin ETFs had been approved. The regulator said the tweet was the result of a "compromised" account."

  • SEC's X account hacked, sharing 'unauthorized tweet' regarding spot bitcoin ETF

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's X account has been hacked, a spokesperson confirmed with TechCrunch on Tuesday afternoon. The post, shown in a screenshot below, was up for about 30 minutes, causing a number of news outlets and online personalities to report that the SEC granted approval for the highly anticipated spot bitcoin ETFs.

  • Talks of bitcoin spot ETF approval circulate as India blocks exchange sites and crypto is seeing more optimism

    The total cryptocurrency market capitalization is growing at $1.68 trillion, the highest level since May 2022. In other news, Financial Intelligence Unit, an Indian government agency, said last Thursday that it has issued a notice to nine global crypto exchanges -- including Binance, Kraken, Kucoin and Mexc -- that they are allegedly operating “illegally” in the country and have blocked their websites. For this week’s news episode, Jacquelyn dove back into the latest developments on spot bitcoin ETF applications in the U.S. as anticipation builds.

  • Bitcoin starts 2024 with another rally

    The world's largest cryptocurrency topped $45,000 as investors bet on mainstream acceptance of digital assets in 2024.

  • Stock market news today: US stocks inch higher in countdown to inflation data

    Eyes are on the looming US consumer inflation report as expectations for rate cuts cool.

  • Downpayments wants to offer real estate investors interest-free financing

    Downpayments, a real estate fintech startup, is emerging from stealth today with the mission of helping investors purchase new properties with interest-free down payments. Specifically, Downpayments says it is able to provide an interest-free down payment of 10% of the purchase price of a property (capped at $200,000).

  • Fujitsu, facing heat over UK Post Office scandal, continues to rake in billions from government deals

    Japanese tech giant Fujitsu is facing growing pressure from U.K. political quarters over its role in a scandal that saw hundreds of post office owners prosecuted for accounting discrepancies. The British Post Office Scandal was thrust back into the public consciousness last week following U.K. broadcaster ITV's four-part serialization, Mr. Bates vs. The Post Office, which recounts how more than 700 sub-postmasters (Post Office franchisees) were wrongfully prosecuted for fraud, false accounting, and theft over a 15-year period, with many imprisoned, losing their livelihoods and facing bankruptcy. As things eventually transpired, the "balancing" errors in the sub-postmasters' books were due to a faulty IT system that had been introduced by the Government in 2000 to digitalize social benefit payments.

  • Zero to No. 20: Meet college basketball’s biggest surprise

    A program-wide exodus left Utah State without a single returning player who scored a point for the Aggies last season. Now, they're 15-1 and ranked No. 20 in the country.

  • Terraform fork OpenTofu is now ready for prime time

    OpenTofu, the open source Terraform fork, has hit general availability (GA) some four months after launch. The eternal struggle between open source and proprietary software was laid bare on numerous occasions last year, perhaps most notably when HashiCorp switched popular "infrastructure as code" tool Terraform from a "copyleft" open source license to the source-available Business Source License (BSL). The reason, HashiCorp explained, was that certain vendors were building businesses off the back of Terraform without contributing anything meaningful back to the project.

  • Shimmer, a platform for 1:1 personalized ADHD coaching, raises $2.2M

    Y Combinator alum Shimmer, which offers a coaching platform for adults, has raised $2.2 million in a seed funding round led by Worklife Ventures and Seed to B. The platform aims to help adults with ADHD tackle challenges via personalized 1:1 video coaching, productivity tools and science-backed learning modules. Wang told TechCrunch that when she was diagnosed with ADHD, she finally had an explanation for her behavior after decades of being told she was “too much.”

  • Sennheiser Momentum 4 and Momentum Sport hands-on: Excellent sound in two very different earbuds

    Our first ears-on time with Sennhesier's Momentum True Wireless 4 and Momentum Sport earbuds.

  • Yahoo Sports AM: Top two teams go down

    Today's edition includes two big upsets on the hardwood, Wander Franco's murky future, the first NBA-NHL brother tandem, our final NFL power rankings, and more.

  • This 'genius' expandable drawer organizer is 50% off (that's just $20), today only

    Use it for cutlery, jewelry, tools and more.

  • Twitch is laying off 35 percent of its workforce

    Amazon-owned Twitch is preparing to lay off 35 percent of its employees or around 500 people.

  • FTC bans X-Mode from selling phone location data, and orders firm to delete collected data

    The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has banned the data broker X-Mode Social from sharing or selling users’ sensitive location data, the federal regulator said Tuesday. The first of its kind settlement prohibits X-Mode, now known as Outlogic, from sharing and selling users' sensitive information to others. The settlement will also require the data broker to delete or destroy all the location data it previously collected, along with any products produced from this data, unless the company obtains consumer consent or ensures the data has been de-identified.

  • Nebraska rolls over Zach Edey, No. 1 Purdue to grab dominant 88-72 upset win

    Nebraska's win over Purdue marked its first over a top-ranked team since 1982.

  • Why Keith Rabois just left Founders Fund for Khosla Ventures

    Earlier today, Forbes reported that venture capitalist, operator and entrepreneur Keith Rabois is returning to Khosla Ventures ("KV"), the Silicon Valley outfit where he cut his teeth as a full-time VC before joining Founders Fund ("FF") in 2019, teaming up with former Stanford classmate Peter Thiel in the process. When we'd talked last, Rabois sounded content where he was. Today, he said the decision to switch teams was very recent, stemming from a discussion with his former Khosla Ventures’ colleague Samir Kaul about the possible merits and pitfalls of starting his own fund; Rabois says that chat quickly turned into dinner with firm founder Vinod Khosla, who separately announced today that he is "thrilled" about Rabois' return.

  • Iowa State stuns No. 2 Houston 57-53 to hand Cougars first loss of the season

    The Cougars were the last undefeated team in the country.

  • Top 25 MLB free agents 2023-24: With Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Shohei Ohtani off the board, who's still out there?

    Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.