Union Pacific railroad shipping limits generate complaints

FILE - A Union Pacific train engine sits in a rail yard on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Commerce, Calif. Federal regulators and shippers questioned Union Pacific’s decision to temporarily limit shipments from certain businesses more than 1,000 times this year as part of its effort to clear up congestion across the railroad. The head of the U.S. Surface Transportation Board Martin Oberman said Wednesday, Dec. 14, he’s concerned about UP’s increasing use of these embargoes because they disrupt operations of the businesses that rely on the railroad, and they haven’t seemed to help UP’s performance significantly either. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
1
JOSH FUNK
·3 min read

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal regulators and shippers are questioning Union Pacific's decision to temporarily limit some businesses' shipments as part of its effort to clear up congestion across the railroad.

The head of the U.S. Surface Transportation Board, Martin Oberman, said Wednesday he's concerned about Union Pacific's increasing use of the embargoes because they disrupt operations of the businesses that rely on the railroad, and they haven't seemed to help its performance significantly.

Union Pacific has ordered companies to remove some of their railcars from the network more than 1,000 times this year, up from 140 times in 2018, according to the transportation board.

An embargo can force a business to consider cutting production or resorting to more expensive shipping options, like trucking, if that's even an option. And they can make it harder for other businesses to get the key products, such as shipments of chlorine used to treat water, or grain for feeding animals.

“The customer is bearing the brunt of the pain. You guys are still making money,” Surface Transportation Board member Robert Primus said, addressing Union Pacific executives during two days of board hearings this week.

For much of this year, Union Pacific and the other major freight railroads have struggled to deliver products on time and handle all the shipments companies want to move because they were short on crews coming out of the pandemic. The railroads have been improving throughout the year as they hired more workers, but regulators say they're still lagging behind where they should be. Union Pacific is using significantly more embargoes than any other railroad.

At the hearings, Union Pacific executives defended their practices, arguing that their embargoes are needed to help get the railroad running better. CEO Lance Fritz said the embargoes are targeted and temporary measures that shouldn't place an undue burden on individual businesses.

“We only use embargoes when necessary and when no longer necessary, we end them,” Fritz said.

But several shippers and trade groups testified that the embargoes are hurting their businesses.

Cargill executive Brock Lautenschlager said Union Pacific's actions make it hard to plan. Last month, the railroad told Cargill it needed to pull 130 railcars it owns from the network within a week or face shipment limits at five of its plants. The agribusiness giant complied because it worried that an embargo could force it to shut down a plant.

“We believe embargoes should be the exception not the norm,” Lautenschlager said.

It's accepted practice for railroads to temporarily place limits on shipments in extreme conditions when something outside their control, like a flood or bridge fire, hurts their ability to haul freight. Business groups, however, say they believe deep cuts in UP's workforce are a major reason the Omaha, Nebraska-based railroad is having so much trouble meeting customer expectations.

Oberman said there seems to be a direct correlation between the sharp drop in Union Pacific employees since 2018, as it overhauled its operations, and the increased use of embargoes. The number of train crews the railroad employed went from roughly 18,000 in 2018 to about 13,000 today and that includes all the hiring the railroad has done since the economy started to rebound from the pandemic.

Greg Twist with grain processor Ag Processing Inc. compared the situation to going shopping at a grocery store and finding that the store refuses to hire more than one clerk, and then the store's manager tells him he must come back at a certain time of day if he wants service. And unlike with groceries, his company generally can't shop around to ship its goods because Union Pacific is the only railroad that serves several of its plants.

Twist said Ag Processing should have “the freedom to decide how we operate our facilities” without having the railroad dictate how much they can produce with its shipping limits.

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla's Bad Year Gets Worse

    The last two weeks of 2022 are likely to be endless for Tesla investors and fans. Tesla had ended the year 2021 with a stock market capitalization above the trillion dollars mark. The meteoric rise of Elon Musk's group made it one of the favorites to challenge Apple's title of the world's largest company in terms of market capitalization.

  • IBM partners with Japan's Rapidus in bid to manufacture advanced chips

    TOKYO/OAKLAND, Calif (Reuters) -IBM Corp and Rapidus, a newly formed chip maker backed by the Japanese government, on Tuesday announced a partnership that aims to manufacture the world's most advanced chips in Japan by the second half of the decade. The agreement comes as U.S.-China relations remain tense, especially over chips. Washington has restricted Beijing's access advanced semiconductor technology and asked its allies, including Japan, to do the same.

  • Warner Bros Discovery expects $1 billion more in scrapped content charges

    For the media company, formed earlier this year by the merger of AT&T Inc's WarnerMedia unit and Discovery Inc, the total financial restructuring cost could now be between $4.1 billion and $5.3 billion. Warner Bros has undertaken a series of cost-cutting measures since the merger, including canceling projects such as the live-action version of the DC Comics character "Batgirl", a planned "Wonder Twins" film, and shutting down the CNN+ streaming news service.

  • ‘Die-95′: How to survive the stress and dangers of Florida’s Interstate 95

    It’s hard not to hold your breath as you drive on to an I-95 ramp: You never know what’s in store. Will you hit an accident that will shut down the highway? Will someone veer into your lane and force you to swerve? Will the driver next to you be putting on makeup, or eating breakfast, or texting? “You take your life in your hands, and pray to God you make it to your destination,” said Boca ...

  • Royals’ on-field woes discussed as John Sherman makes case for ditching Kauffman Stadium

    For the first time, the Royals broke down issues with Kauffman Stadium and separated the cost of a new downtown stadium from the cost for a “ballpark district.”

  • Germany entirely dependent on imports for 14 critical raw materials - study

    Germany is highly dependent on imports for many crucial raw materials and often relies entirely on other countries to meet demand, according to a study seen by Reuters, which warned that much of this reliance was on authoritarian regimes. The DIW research institute identified 30 raw materials as particularly critical and placed Germany's dependence on imports at 100% for 14 of them. For another three, dependency was ranked at over 95%, the DIW said.

  • Rescuers race to find lost skier at night as storm rolls in, California officials say

    Search teams followed his tracks to find him.

  • Grace period for E-ZPass tolls over, charges are due now

    Grace period for E-ZPass tolls over, charges are due now

  • Fox News footage shows mass release of migrants into US, as numbers hit 500,000 for FY 23

    Fox News footage shows the continued release of migrants at the southern border as authorities face a looming end to the Title 42 expulsion authority just days away.

  • Investors in Jardine Cycle & Carriage (SGX:C07) have made a decent return of 40% over the past year

    Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited ( SGX:C07 ) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 20% in...

  • Investing in Halcyon Agri (SGX:5VJ) a year ago would have delivered you a 72% gain

    If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But if you pick the right...

  • Wiz Khalifa Was Once Arrested For Cannabis Use In Pennsylvania — Now, Khalifa Kush Is Expanding To The State

    Wiz Khalifa has never been one to shy away from his passion for cannabis.

  • AP source: Kent State finalizing deal with Minnesota's Burns

    Kent State has agreed to hire Minnesota associate head coach Kenni Burns to replace Sean Lewis, who left after five seasons, a person familiar with the deal confirmed to The Associated Press. Burns will be returning to the Mid-American Conference after working for one year with Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck at Western Michigan, which went 13-1 in 2016 and made Fleck one of the nation's most sought-after coaches.

  • Nation's largest water supplier declares drought emergency

    The nation's largest water supplier has declared a drought emergency for all of Southern California, clearing the way for potential mandatory water restrictions early next year that could impact 19 million people. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California provides water to 26 different agencies that supply major population centers like Los Angeles and San Diego counties. It doesn't rain much in Southern California, so the district imports about half of its water from the Colorado River and the northern Sierra Nevada via the State Water Project — a complex system of dams, canals and reservoirs that provides drinking water for much of the state.

  • APD ‘cop city’ training facility protestors forcibly removed from trees

    Protestors had to be removed from the trees with pepper spray.

  • Putin cancels traditional plans: no ice hockey on Red Square or annual address to Russian Parliament

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has cancelled his traditional New Year's Eve plans and won't be playing ice hockey on Red Square this year. He has also cancelled his press conference and address to Russia's Federal Assembly.

  • U.S. forces launch space unit in South Korea amid North's growing threats

    SEOUL (Reuters) -U.S. Forces Korea launched a new space forces unit on Wednesday as the allies ramp up efforts to better counter North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile threats. The U.S. Space Forces Korea is the second overseas space component of the U.S. Space Force and is tasked with monitoring, detecting and tracking incoming missiles, as well as bolstering the military's overall space capability. U.S. Forces Korea commander Gen. Paul LaCamera said the unit would enhance the U.S. ability to ensure peace and security on the Korean peninsula and in Northeast Asia.

  • CSX revamps attendance policy as railroad unions push back on sick time

    (Reuters) -Rail operator CSX Corp is changing its workforce attendance policy for unexpected, short-term medical absences next year after U.S. railroads' sick-time policies became a flashpoint in national labor talks. CSX is among the railroads that used so-called points-based attendance policies to reduce unplanned absences. Rail unions are protesting the lack of federal intervention on sick-time policies outside the U.S. Capitol and in cities around the country on Tuesday.

  • Fed lifts rates by 50 bps, warns of more hikes

    STORY: The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced yet another interest rate hike, and forecast further hikes through the end of next year in what it cast as a long and likely painful campaign to rein in inflation..."Today the FOMC raised our policy interest rate by a half-percentage point. We continue to anticipate that ongoing increases will be appropriate in order to attain a stance of monetary policy that is sufficiently restrictive, to return inflation to two percent overtime."The 50 basis point rise did mark a scaled back hike from the three-quarters-of-a-percentage-point rate increases delivered at the last four Fed policy meetings and signaled that the Fed might be taking a new, slower pace to tightening as recent economic reports show price pressures easing across the economy.Still Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell made clear prices are still rising too fast, and taming inflation will take time, and come at a cost. "Reducing inflation is likely to require a sustained period of below-trend growth, and some softening of labor market conditions. (EDIT) "We will stay the course until the job is done."In a little less than a year, the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates from near zero to over four-and-a-quarter percent, the highest level since 2007.These moves come after dramatic rises in consumer prices - first dismissed by Powell as temporary - caught policymakers off-guard.But higher rates are strong medicine, and risk triggering a recession. Powell said he did not forecast a downturn, but said the Fed's powers of foresight had their limits."I don't think anyone knows whether we're going to have a recession or not. And if we do, whether it's going to be a deep one or not. It's just not knowable."The Fed said that recent reports of easing price pressures were encouraging, but that it expected inflation to remain above the target through the end of next year.

  • Woman gets 10 years in prison for fatal stabbing of fiancé in Leavenworth: Prosecutors

    The 41-year-old woman, who pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, reported a long history of domestic violence, according to prosecutors.