Regulators sign off on U-M Health's acquisition of Sparrow Health System

LANSING — Sparrow Health System is officially part of University of Michigan Health.

The two entities on Monday announced that government regulators have signed off the Lansing-based health system joining U-M Health.

"This is an incredibly proud moment for Sparrow as joining University of Michigan Health enables us to acccelerate our expansion of services, build greater breadth and depth of clinical expertise and seamelssly integrate leading-edge technology and other updates into our facilities," Sparrow Health System President and CEO James Dover said in a news release.

University of Michigan Board of Regents Chairman Paul Brown said the merger creates a clinical-care network that combines the strengths of U-M Health's academic medical center and Sparrow's community based health system.

The regulatory approval comes about three months after the governing boards of U-M and Sparrow approved the deal. The acquisition was expected to be completed in the first half of 2023.

Marschall S. Runge, Dean of the U-M Medical School and CEO of Michigan Medicine speaks Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, during a press conference at Sparrow Hospital where he and officials spoke about Sparrow Healthcare's new partnership with Michigan Medicine.

A 2019 affiliation agreement for pediatric services paved the way for a bigger collaboration, U-M said at the time.

U-M Health is committing $800 million in investment in Sparrow, to be funded through "hospital operations and strategic investments over eight years," officials said in Monday's news release.

"We become part of University of Michigan Health knowing that we have had a successful partnership in the past and have the same vision for the future, John Pirch, who chairs the Sparrow Health System board, said in the release. "This enables Sparrow to achieve our long-term strategy of helping to create a statewide system of care while providing world-class care close to home."

