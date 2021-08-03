Regulatory challenges could maim Robinhood after it went public

Kia Kokalitcheva
·2 min read

Robinhood, best known for its popular no-fee stock trading app, went public last Thursday while facing an unusually large legal and regulatory storm.

Why it matters: While some challenges will likely resolve, others could seriously maim the company, forcing it to right its business ship under the scrutiny and pressures of the public markets.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

The big picture: The Silicon Valley company has already settled various regulatory charges and faced questions from Congress, but there’s more ahead, including a probe into the fact that Robinhood’s founders aren't licensed brokers.

Risk radar:

  • "Payment for order flow," which made up 81% of Robinhood's 2021 Q1 revenue, is being examined by regulators and lawmakers alike. If banned, it could make it much harder for the company to keep offering no-fee trading.

  • Cryptocurrencies, which generated 17% of Robinhood's transaction revenue, still largely live in a regulatory gray area in the U.S.

What they’re saying: "Some of these issues may be dustups, but some may be fundamental challenges to the company," Chester Spatt, a Carnegie Mellon University professor and former chief economist at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, tells Axios.

The best case scenario: Airbnb.

  • The home-sharing company, which went public last fall, has battled regulation of its main business in various municipalities around the world.

  • While some fights have truly threatened its presence in important markets, the company's business has fared quite well — even in the face of a long, global pandemic that halted much of our travel.

  • "Gig economy" companies like Uber, Lyft and DoorDash have also managed to weather a slew of regulatory challenges to their business models during and after their respective IPOs.

The worst case scenario: Whatever is currently happening to U.S.-listed Chinese tech companies.

  • Beijing has been cracking down on a number of its big and successful tech companies like Ant Group and, more recently, ride-hailing giant Didi, which is in hot water for going ahead with its IPO despite regulatory objections.

  • It’s reportedly considering closing a legal loophole that’s allowed companies in certain sectors — that are normally barred from taking foreign investment — to tap into the U.S. capital pool by going public stateside.

  • Beijing also recently unveiled new laws that bar education businesses from earning profits, raising capital or going public — dashing the IPO hopes of several of its edtech companies.

The bottom line: Government scrutiny is not to be taken lightly.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Robinhood Surges 19%, Holding Well Over IPO Price for First Time

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street’s lackluster welcome for Robinhood Markets Inc. didn’t last long.Shares of the popular trading app, which became a household name when legions of stuck-at-home amateurs turned investing into a hobby, soared as much as 19% to $45 by 11:25 a.m. New York time.It marks the first time the company’s stock has held well above the $38 price at which it went public, except for the first few moments of its trading debut Thursday, before slipping back and ending lower on the day.

  • Forget Robinhood -- This Hot IPO Stock Is a Better Buy

    And it can teach you how to say ''investing'' in your choice of language

  • 10 Cheapest Stocks on Robinhood

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cheapest stocks on Robinhood. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Cheapest Stocks on Robinhood. On July 29, California-based financial services platform Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) went public in one of the most anticipated initial offerings of the […]

  • This Underrated Airline Just Posted Another Profit

    The largest regional airline expects to be profitable in every quarter of 2021, whereas most of the industry remains early in the recovery process.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 With Substantial Upside Potential

    Return and risk are two sides of the same coin. Investors all want the former, while keeping down the latter – but that’s a pipe dream. Every stock comes with both, and one key to success is managing the balance. That balance can be tricky, however, as risk and return potentials usually follow a direct relationship; that is, the highest return stocks typically also come with higher risk. This makes sense, as the surest way to a high return is to find stocks with low initial share prices – for in

  • Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.87

    Exxon Mobil Corporation's ( NYSE:XOM ) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.87 per share on 10th of...

  • Don't Work During Retirement -- Collect Money From These 3 Dividend Aristocrats Instead

    If you are able to save some money over your working years and invest that into safe, blue-chip stocks that generate cash, that can make for a much more enjoyable retirement. Three dividend stocks that can be pillars for your portfolio for the long term and generate significant cash are Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA), Fortis (NYSE: FTS), and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO). Healthcare giant Walgreens raised its dividend in July, marking the 46th year in a row that it has bumped up its payouts to shareholders.

  • 1 Growth Stock to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Furthermore, the case against the stock looks even stronger when investors realize that Snap still isn't profitable. The first reason Snap's premium valuation is easily justified is the social network specialist's staggering growth trajectory. The social network is also seeing impressive user growth that handily exceeds Facebook's (NASDAQ: FB) and Twitter's (NYSE: TWTR).

  • Downtrodden Peso May Extend Drop on Philippine Rating Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- July was a brutal month for the Philippine peso and there appears to be little respite on the horizon.After capping its steepest monthly decline in over three years, the currency could extend losses due to a worsening virus outbreak and the risk of a sovereign rating downgrade. It may drop toward 51 per dollar, a level last reached in April 2020, according to ING Groep NV, Security Bank Corp. and Malaysian Banking Bhd.The peso’s resilience is being tested as the authorities strugg

  • 3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

    While few, if any, investors actually do that, the purpose of the exercise is to create a mindset that differentiates you from the day trader, who's constantly flitting in and out of positions. As the investing saying goes, your portfolio returns are not based on market timing, but rather by time in the market. It's why buy-and-hold investors are far more successful than those who are always buying and selling shares.

  • PepsiCo to sell Tropicana, other juice brands for $3.3 billion

    The company, which bought the orange juice maker in 1998 for roughly $3.3 billion and U.S.-based Naked Juice nearly a decade later for $150 million, will keep a 39% stake in the new joint venture and have exclusive U.S. distribution rights for the brands. The sale will give PepsiCo the funds to develop and grow its portfolio of health-focused snacks and zero-calorie beverages, Chief Executive Officer Ramon Laguarta said, as the company focuses on more profitable brands.

  • Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying these 10 Stocks for Post-Earnings Gains

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is buying for post-earnings gains. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying these 5 Stocks for Post-Earnings Gains. Retail investors who use internet forums like Reddit and StockTwits to outline their market strategy have […]

  • 3 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2030

    If you have $10,000 in capital that is not needed for paying bills or setting up an emergency fund, then the following digitization-driven stocks could help you increase this investment to $50,000 by 2030. Shares of online mobile gaming platform Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) have declined by 30.2% in the last month. Skillz operates a software platform that hosts several games of skill (and not of chance) from multiple game developers.

  • Why I Just Bought These 3 High-Growth Tech Stocks

    Many high-growth tech stocks rallied last year as their core businesses accelerated throughout the pandemic. But after taking a fresh look at Roku, I realized the expansion of its software platform -- which generates its revenue from ads and content partnerships -- was paying off.

  • These 2 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

    For that, you're smart to lean on an unconventional type of friend -- a high-quality dividend ETF. First up is an ETF that holds Dividend Aristocrats: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEMKT: NOBL). A Dividend Aristocrat is a company that has increased its dividend annually for at least 25 consecutive years.

  • 4 Top Dividend Payers of the S&P 500

    Dividend stocks can play an important role in almost any investment portfolio, but not all dividend stocks are equal. In today's market, some stocks pay much higher dividend yields than others. Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is one of the world's largest energy stocks, with diversified operations ranging from exploration and production to the refining and sale of petroleum.

  • Got $5,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    The Nasdaq Composite index has nearly tripled in value over the last five years and continues to hover close to new highs. For some investors, this suggests the stock market might be a little frothy at the moment. If I had $5,000 available to invest, two stocks I would buy today are Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU).

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Steep Discounts

    How do you define a stock market opportunity? Is it a windfall, a piece of luck, or the result of careful planning, a strategy to make the most of any opening? The savvy investor seeks out the latter, looking for stocks that offer inducements to entry, be it a high upside or a depressed share price or a recent positive analyst review – or better yet, a combination of all three. So there’s a profile. We’ve used the TipRanks database to look up three stocks that fit it – stocks with Strong Buy con

  • Advanced Micro (AMD) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

    Advanced Micro (AMD) is at a 52-week high, but can investors hope for more gains in the future? We take a look at the company's fundamentals for clues.

  • 10 Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying Before Earnings

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is buying before earnings. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying Before Earnings. The United States economy has roared back into life over the past few months after a torrid 2020 […]