Is Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Using Too Much Debt?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Regulus Therapeutics Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Regulus Therapeutics had US$5.96m of debt in June 2021, down from US$14.6m, one year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$41.4m in cash, so it actually has US$35.5m net cash.

A Look At Regulus Therapeutics' Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Regulus Therapeutics had liabilities of US$9.97m due within a year, and liabilities of US$2.72m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$41.4m as well as receivables valued at US$194.0k due within 12 months. So it actually has US$28.9m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus strongly suggests that Regulus Therapeutics has a rock-solid balance sheet (and the debt is of no concern whatsoever). On this view, lenders should feel as safe as the beloved of a black-belt karate master. Succinctly put, Regulus Therapeutics boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Regulus Therapeutics's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Regulus Therapeutics wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 23,710%, to US$10m. That's virtually the hole-in-one of revenue growth!

So How Risky Is Regulus Therapeutics?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And we do note that Regulus Therapeutics had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$12m of cash and made a loss of US$15m. However, it has net cash of US$35.5m, so it has a bit of time before it will need more capital. Importantly, Regulus Therapeutics's revenue growth is hot to trot. High growth pre-profit companies may well be risky, but they can also offer great rewards. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Regulus Therapeutics you should be aware of, and 2 of them are concerning.

