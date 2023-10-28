Rehabilitating domestic abusers a multifaceted issue, social worker says

Oct. 28—Editor's note: if you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the Grand Forks CVIC's 24-hour crisis line at 701-746-8900.

GRAND FORKS — Anyone can choose to be an active participant in domestic violence reprogramming, but programs alone cannot solve the issue of domestic violence, according to one North Dakota social worker.

"Any time we talk about jail or prison as a response to any type of crime, I think that can be very divisive," said Madison Jansky-Griffin, who works at the Rape and Abuse Crisis Center in Fargo. "We know that prison is not a rehabilitative experience, and I don't know that we expect it to be."

Despite this, Jansky-Griffin believes reprogramming works best alongside a jail or prison sentence. She's worked with survivors and perpetrators of domestic violence for five years and is currently a domestic violence program supervisor at the Rape and Abuse Crisis Center (RACC).

"We can create, hopefully, a rehabilitative experience in conjunction with the jail time that they should be sitting," she said. "But what doesn't work is when we don't utilize the criminal justice system in the way that it's intended and should be utilized, and we just expect programs like ours to solve the problem."

In North Dakota, domestic violence acts that cause bodily injury are classified as Class B misdemeanors — unless the accused has a prior domestic violence conviction, or the injuries are considered more severe.

Class B misdemeanors have a maximum sentence of 30 days but, sometimes, defendants are sentenced to probation with no additional jail time. Jansky-Griffin suspects this allows abusers to think they got away with their crimes and, therefore, have no reason to change.

"It would be silly if we thought that prison would be the total solution to domestic violence and would rehabilitate people out of it," she said. "It won't. But it does give that piece to our programming, that this behavior needs to stop, and if it doesn't stop you're going to be behind bars. You're going to be taken out of the home that you are causing these abusive situations in. What you're doing is harmful, and I'm going to hold you accountable."

In Jansky-Griffin's experience, those who serve jail or prison time in addition to completing court-ordered domestic violence programs are generally more receptive to programming.

"There are people that are sentenced to jail and find themselves back there over and over and over again," she said. "Ultimately those people, funnily enough, end up having some of the better outcomes — when the criminal justice system is doing what (it's) meant to be doing, and then programs like ours have the ability to do what we're meant to do."

RACC has a different program for men and women who have been arrested for domestic violence, because the ways men and women maintain power and control are very different, Jansky-Griffin said. The men's program follows the

Duluth Model

, an accountability model that centers the community's role in ending domestic violence and covers 10 themes across 26 weeks: non-violence, non-threatening behavior, respect, support and trust, accountability and honesty, sexual respect, shared responsibility, economic partnership, responsible parenting, and negotiation and fairness.

"Those things are very key to men's programming, because when you think about how men are socialized in our culture, some of those things are not just a given for all men," Jansky-Griffin said.

Abusive behavior is fueled by an entitlement to power and control, so the entire curriculum is designed to address that, she said. RACC utilizes the Duluth Model's "power and control" wheel to explore problematic behaviors, such as intimidation and threats.

Participants and staff dig into, and have hard conversations about, these behaviors. They work on fostering accountability and challenging belief systems that empower abusive actions, Jansky-Griffin said.

Sometimes, when people think of domestic violence, they think of someone struggling with substance abuse or mental illness, or someone who never learned any different, she said.

"Some of those things can play a factor," Jansky-Griffin said. "But at the end of the day, what causes domestic violence and what causes someone to be abusive to another person is that entitlement, and a belief system that empowers them to be that way."

A stalking victim in a Grand Forks case earlier this year actually used the word "entitled" in a court document, referring to her estranged husband.

In August, Christopher Joseph Adams, of Grand Forks, was sentenced to one year of supervised probation for stalking his estranged wife, Kelsey Adams. He's required to complete an evaluation and any recommended programming.

"I do not believe the Defendant will ever be rehabilitated," Kelsey Adams wrote in a court document. "He believes he was entitled to and justified to engage in this behavior, and he will continue to deny or resist any accountability for it."

Last year, after Christopher Adams moved out, Kelsey Adams found a surveillance camera in her bedroom.

She later discovered a surveillance camera had been drywalled into her bedroom wall, according to court documents. Another was found in her fireplace and, eventually, a tracking device was found in her vehicle.

Christopher Adams was charged with two Class A misdemeanors: stalking and attempted stalking. In June of this year, he pleaded guilty to stalking, and the other charge was dismissed.

Stalking falls under the presumptive probation rule, so Andrew Eyre, representing the state, couldn't ask for more than a probation sentence.

Domestic violence was never considered an element of the case; however, Kelsey Adams expressed fear for her life due to Christopher Adams' actions.

According to CVIC,

the risk of fatality becomes higher

when a victim of abuse is attempting to leave, a fact Kelsey Adams referenced in her sentencing statement.

2022 crime data North Dakota Minnesota

Homicides 30 182

Domestic violence homicides 11 (36.67%) 33 (18.13%)

"To take the life of another person is so significant and, unfortunately, the people that are at that level of abusing their partners, they're not the ones that are engaging with our services," Jansky-Griffin said.

Eric James Reinbold, of Oklee, Minnesota,

technically engaged

in his court-ordered domestic violence programming, but still murdered his wife four years later.

In 2015, Eric Reinbold was

accused of ramming his vehicle into another car

that was occupied by his wife — Lissette Reinbold — and two children. A witness reported hearing a gunshot.

Eric Reinbold was given a stay of adjudication for one count of second-degree felony assault and convicted of endangering a child by firearm access. He served 60 days on electronic home monitoring, according to court documents.

Despite being most in need of rehabilitation, these people tend to do everything they can to escape accountability, Janksy-Griffin said.

"That's why, in a lot of (domestic violence homicides), you'll see those past incidents of abuse, or the police were called on X, Y and Z date, or people knew that this was happening," she said. "Yeah, and? Unless they are being arrested, and charged and sentenced to time away from their partner, they are really left to their own devices."