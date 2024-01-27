Rehobeth officials at Meet Your Army event

During a Meet Your Army event Jan. 16 at Fort Novosel, Ala., civic leaders from the city of Rehobeth received a briefing about emergency operations. Meet Your Army is an outreach initiative to connect, inspire and educate the American public to support and sustain their Army. Through strategically planned engagements, Meet Your Army builds upon America’s trust and confidence in the Army by contributing to the knowledge of and public support for the Army and the Soldiers.

Civic leaders from the city of Rehobeth receive a tour of the DUSTOFF complex to learn more about realistic medical evacuation training during a Meet Your Army event at Fort Novosel, Ala., Jan. 16, 2024.

