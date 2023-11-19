Rehoboth man and RI woman dead in apparent murder-suicide, DA's office says

REHOBOTH — A 72-year old Rehoboth man shot and killed a 77-year-old Tiverton, Rhode Island, woman and then himself at his Rehoboth home in an apparent murder-suicide Saturday morning, the Bristol County District attorney's office said in a written statement Saturday.

Rehoboth Police found the victim and suspect deceased dead while doing a well-being check at 162 Summer St. in Rehoboth, the DA's office said.

Police had a received a 911 call at around 10:55 a.m. Saturday from a relative of the victim's saying she had been on phone with the victim when she heard shouting and then the phone disconnected.

When she called back no one answered.

Who are the victim and suspect?

Omar Bradley, 72, had been living in the Summer Street home with the victim's 84-year-old woman sister, the DA's office said.

A preliminary investigation determined that Bradley shot and killed the victim, Barbara J, Cruz, 77, of Tiverton, Rhode Island, and then himself, the DA's office said. The victim's 84-year-old sister was home at the time but was uninjured.

Bradley also has a listed address in Providence, the DA's office said.

The investigation is being coordinated by Assistant District Attorney Jason Mohan, deputy chief of District Attorney Thomas Quinn's Homicide Unit.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Rehoboth murder-suicide: DA says Omar Bradley killed Barbara Cruz