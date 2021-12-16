Rehoboth officer fired in 2019 has been fighting it ever since. Now, he's suing

After trying three times to get his job back after being fired, former Rehoboth Beach Police Department Cpl. Eric Hiller has filed a lawsuit asking for monetary damages.

Hiller was accused of "inappropriate behavior" while transporting a prisoner in 2017, but the reason for his firing was ultimately his “indirect and circuitous” answers to questions while being interviewed about the alleged incident, according to Superior Court Judge Richard Stokes.

Hiller's lawsuit argues that, had the Rehoboth Beach Police Department not violated the terms of a collective bargaining agreement, the Delaware Law Enforcement Officers' Bill of Rights and its own policies, there never would have been an interview.

Stokes opined last year that the violations did not "rise to the level of procedural or substantive due process violations” and, therefore, don’t warrant forcing the department to reinstate Hiller.

This time, Hiller isn't asking for reinstatement.

Earlier this month, he filed a lawsuit in Superior Court charging the city with breach of contract and unfairness, and he’s asking for monetary damages.

The investigation

Eric Hiller worked as a Rehoboth Beach Police Officer for over 10 years.

In September 2017, a woman accused Hiller of "inappropriate behavior.” The lawsuit doesn't provide much detail about that behavior, except to mention Hiller was questioned and accused of "intentionally applying the brakes," presumably unnecessarily, while transporting her to Sussex Correctional Institution.

He denied any wrongdoing, and Officer Kaitlyn Carpinone, who accompanied him on the transport, corroborated his account, according to court documents. The patrol car’s video and audio systems would have done the same, the documents allege, but the department “failed to review” it.

Hiller, his attorneys and Rehoboth Beach all declined to or did not respond to requests for comment.

In January 2018, Lt. Jaime Riddle informed Hiller he was the subject of an internal affairs investigation and interviewed him on the prisoner transport, according to the complaint.

That July, the department formally charged Hiller with three violations related to custody of prisoners, conduct unbecoming of an officer and integrity of reporting. He was issued a written reprimand, according to the complaint, which he refuted.

The department required Hiller to take a computer voice stress analyzer test that November. His wife accompanied him, and when asked if anyone other than the investigator was recording the interview, which isn’t allowed, Stokes wrote Hiller's responses were “indirect and circuitous.”

He took another voice stress test in January 2019 and was placed on emergency suspension that day.

In March 2019, the department charged Hiller with violating professional standards by not answering questions when directed, dishonesty and violations of written directions.

He appealed to a state-appointed trial board. The board sustained only one of the charges, finding he violated professional standards by failing to answer questions in a “straightforward manner,” according to Stokes.

The Rehoboth Beach Police Department is part of City Hall, on Rehoboth Avenue.

Hiller was officially terminated in July 2019. He appealed before the city’s mayor and commissioner, who upheld his firing, then filed a writ for mandamus in Delaware Superior Court, asking the court to force the city to reinstate him.

Stokes declined to do so in September 2020.

"Termination was an appropriate response for violating professional standards," Stokes wrote.

The lawsuit

A few months before the prisoner’s claims, Hiller was lauded for using naloxone to save the life of an overdose victim.

He had favorable performance evaluations and no major discipline before the alleged incident, according to lawsuit.

He believes he was fired because his superior, Riddle, “targeted” and “retaliated against him,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit claims that Riddle and the department violated his rights as a law enforcement officer, the department’s collective bargaining agreement and the department’s own policies by:

Disciplining him without substantial evidence.

Failing to provide him with a record of the investigation within 48 hours of his request.

Failing to record the first two hours of an interview.

Failing to inform him of the nature of the investigation before interviewing him.

Interviewing him for an unreasonable amount of time — almost six hours with no break.

Allowing an unqualified individual to conduct the computer voice stress analyzer test.

Placing him on emergency suspension without due process.

Failing to complete the investigation into Hiller within 90 days.

“Lt. Riddle continued to intentionally extend the investigation into Plaintiff in an attempt to manufacture reasons to terminate Plaintiff,” the lawsuit states.

A state-appointed trial board agreed that during the Hiller investigation, the Rehoboth Beach Police Department violated the Law Enforcement Bill of Rights on five occasions.

In July 2019, the state-appointed trial board agreed the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights had been violated on five occasions during the investigation into Hiller, but the department still fired him.

However, Judge Stokes later found the violations weren't enough to reinstate him.

On Dec. 2, Hiller filed a lawsuit against the city in, curiously, New Castle County Court. The complaint claims the city breached his contract and the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, or, in laymen's terms, was unfair.

He's asking for monetary damages.

Court dates have yet to be scheduled.

