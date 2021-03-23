Rehomed chickens can help ex-offenders after prison as they see 'parallels' in recovery, staff say

Inmates at Hull Prison are caring for 36 hens who were previously destined for the slaughterhouse - Jamie McDonald/Getty Images

Rehomed battery chickens are helping ex-offenders improve their mental health because they see "parallels" with their own rehabilitation, prison staff have said.

Former prisoners at the halfway house Rosemead in Essex have been tasked with looking after hens who were previously destined for the slaughterhouse. t

One resident is tasked with getting up at the crack of dawn to let them out of their hutch while others feed them and collect the eggs.

Support workers, who help residents recover from alcohol and drug abuse say there is a sense of kinship felt between the “really ill” chickens and the ex-prisoners.

Jonathan Cutter, who works at Rosemead, said: “I'm not comparing hens to adults, but there is a parallel with the ex-battery chickens.

“They've got no feathers and look really ill, and we feed them up. At the end they're healthy and fully feathered.

"Residents like seeing that transition. A lot of these guys have never held a hen and when the flock interacts with them it takes their mind away from drugs and alcohol."

Hull Prison in Humberside has rolled out a similar scheme with inmates responsible for the care of 36 hens.

The eggs are sent to be used in the prison’s canteen, according to prison manager Tom Leech.

Rosemead has been working with the British Hen Welfare Trust, a charity which rehomes battery hens.

The organisation is increasingly trying to promote the birds as therapy pets, its chair David Marek said.

Interest in the charity soared after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed in their interview with Oprah Winfrey they had rescued a group of chicken from a factory farm.

Web traffic to the charity’s website rose by 150 per cent after the broadcast with Harry and Meghan earlier this month.

The charity saves an estimated 60,000 chickens from slaughter every year.

Mr Marek ,who has adopted 151 hens over the years said: "When we first adopted ex-commercial hens they had very few feathers.

"They had only known a caged environment, so to see them walk on grass for the first time was incredible.

"We were hooked - they had so much personality."