REI has up to 50% off outerwear from Patagonia, The North Face and Outdoor Research

Save up to 50% on Patagonia and The North Face at REI.

The birds are chirping, the grass is growing and the sun is beaming bright, which means spring is here. It's the time of year to reemerge from our cozy blankets at home and embark on an energizing hike or bike ride. If you feel a bit unprepared for outdoor fun, we got you covered. This REI sale has everything you need with amazing discounts right now.

Right now, REI has mark downs on a variety of popular outdoor gear from Patagonia, North Face and more. REI is home to a huge catalog of recreational equipment, including gear for climbing, camping and hiking. The REI sale features up to 50% off jackets, vests and other outdoor accessories to stock up on.

Among the items currently on sale are tons of Patagonia jackets and sweaters for men and women. The Patagonia Men's Nano puff jacket is a great option for those looking to buy an all-season coat. Typically $199, you can snag this popular puffer for as low as $118.83 in the green color. The jacket is also available in blue or red for $148.93, saving you between $50.70 to $80.17 on this insulated Patagonia windbreaker.

Fleece jackets are a must-have item for outdoor activities no matter the season. Perfect for layering when it's chilly or throwing on as a lightweight jacket, The North Face Women's Canyonlands hoodie is exactly what you need. On sale for 50% off, you can pick up this neutral-toned soft-shell jacket for $43.83, saving you $46.16.

Ready to start adventuring? Shop at REI to score end-of-season deals on outdoor gear for all your spring activities on the horizon.

The best clothes on sale at REI

Score major discounts on outerwear at REI right now.

