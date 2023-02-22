REI announces plan to remove 'forever chemicals' from its products by 2026

Outdoor retailer REI wants "forever chemicals" out of the products it sells … forever.

The Seattle-headquartered outdoor gear and clothing seller announced new standards removing these chemicals called PFAS (for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), which have been used in making products such as non-stick pans, raincoats, tents, and backpacks.

Notably, all cookware and many textile products – including clothes, backpacks and footwear – sold at REI must be PFAS-free by fall 2024. All textile products must be PFAS-free by fall 2026, the company said Tuesday.

REI's product standards, which the company says are among the first in the retail industry, "demonstrate our collective power to drive change within our industry and society as we work towards a more sustainable and equitable future,” said Chris Speyer, REI's vice president of product, in a statement.

What are PFAS or forever chemicals?

There are about 12,000 different kinds of PFAS and they've been used in water-resistant clothing and carpeting, as well as stain-resistant treatments.

Two of the most commonly noted PFAS chemicals are:

Perfluorooctanoic acid, or PFOA, which is found in Teflon;

And perfluorooctane sulfonate, or PFOS, found in waterproof clothing and protective sprays.

Both chemicals were phased out of production in the 2000s.

But these "forever chemicals" do not break down as many others do, and the substances have been linked in humans to risks for cancer, low birthweights, weakened childhood immunity, thyroid disease and other health problems. The chemicals are so prevalent that the Environmental Protection Agency says nearly every American has PFAS in their bodies.

Could REI's ban on PFAS lead to other retailers doing so?

Watchdog groups hope so. As part of a campaign started in 2021 to get retailers to ban PFAs, advocacy groups including Toxic-Free Future and Safer States wrote letters to REI CEO Eric Artz and staged actions outside REI stores.

REI was targeted for its clout in outdoor retailing, with more than 400 brands including The North Face and Patagonia, which has its own goal of eliminating PFAS and similar chemicals by 2024.

Now the groups have turned their attention on another leading retailer: Dick's Sporting Goods.

"REI must take the next step and work with its brand partners to ensure the substitutes are truly safer for people and the planet," said Mike Schade, director of Toxic-Free Future's retail advocacy campaign called Mind the Store, in a statement Wednesday. "And, other retailers, like Dick’s Sporting Goods, must quickly follow suit.”

USA TODAY has reached out to Dick's Sporting Goods for comment.

