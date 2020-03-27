REI is having a massive sale on Patagonia and The North Face clothing and gear

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you’re a frequent backpacker, camper, or hiker, you know that outdoor gear can get pricey. But right now, you can save big on these items with a massive sale at REI on The North Face and Patagonia, two of the most dependable outdoor and lifestyle brands out there. Even if you're not jumping up to go for a hike or a camping trip right now, this deals are worth a look. Why not snag a new tent, jacket, sleeping bag, or hiking boots for next year?

With 30% off Patagonia and 25% off The North Face, respectively, these are some steepest discounts we've ever seen on these brands. On top of that, REI members can even save an extra 20% off any full-priced or outlet item using the code MEMPERKS2020. On top of these killer savings, the store is also offering free shipping. These deals are only good until Monday, April 6, though, so make sure to grab some goodies while you can.

If you’re overwhelmed by these discounts, never fear—we scoured the entire sale to find the 12 best North Face and Patagonia deals for you to peruse.

1. This 40-liter duffel that can hold a ton

This duffel is 100 percent recycled. More

For anyone who needs a weekend travel bag, check out this amazing 40-liter duffel bag from Patagonia. Made from recycled materials, the Patagonia Black Hole Duffel is on sale for $90.29, giving you a whopping $39 in savings. Complete with a large main compartment, zippered side pockets, an internal mesh pocket, and two padded removable shoulder straps, this duffel bag is ideal for camping, weekend getaways, or lengthy business trips. It’s functional, sustainable, and has a ton of room for travel necessities—what more could you ask for in a duffel?

Get the Patagonia Black Hole Duffel (40L) for $90.29 (Save $38.71)

2. This super-soft fleece jacket

The softest of jackets. More

The Patagonia Better Swearer is iconic for a reason. Made from 100 percent recycled materials, you an get one for just $98 (30 percent off!). Available in a wide range of colors, reviewers warn that while sizing runs small, it’s the perfect layering piece. Style underneath a warm jacket on chillier days or zip it up over a comfy tee-shirt for a more casual look. It's on sale in both the men’s or women’s versions, and each gives you a little over $42 in savings.

3. This versatile backpack

Perfect for work or play. More

On the market for a new backpack? The highly recommend the The North Face Borealis Pack, which is 25 percent off. Besides the insane discount, this pack includes a huge main compartment, a front pocket with an extra padded sleeve for your laptop or tablet, and a reflective bike-light loop. From school to work to hiking, this backpack checks off all the boxes.