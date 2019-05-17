REI’s Huge Anniversary Sale Can Help You Prep for Summer Adventures

Just in time for Memorial Day weekend, REI’s Anniversary Sale offers a ton of outdoor gear up to 30% off. The sale ends on May 27, so you have 10 days to shop for some of our editors’ favorite products at REI.com and REI Outlet for your next camping trip, hiking journey, or other outdoor adventures.

REI members can also save 20% on one other full-priced item with the coupon code ANNV19 in stores and online. And to really save during this sale, you can book an REI class or event and get 20% off with the code OUTSIDE19.