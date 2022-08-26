The REI Labor Day 2022 sale is live—save up to 75% on Chaco, Teva and CamelBak now

The REI Labor Day 2022 sale has up to 75% off Chaco, Teva and CamelBak.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

During the REI Labor Day sale, REI Co-Op members save an extra 20% on one REI Outlet item with coupon code LABOR22.

Save up to 75% on top-rated brands at REI like Chaco, Teva and The North Face.

Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter for more epic deals and discounts.

Labor Day 2022 sales are popping up on everything from robot vacuums to cookware and outdoor powerhouse REI is here to help you save on all your adventure essentials. From athleisure to keep you cozy this fall to high-performance camping and hiking gear, the REI Labor Day sale has epic deals across categories. Shop discounts of up to 75% off for REI members and 50% off for non-members today.

Shop the REI Labor Day sale

Now through Monday, September 5, REI is hosting its Labor Day 2022 sale with savings on men's and women's clothing, water accessories, swimwear, camping and hiking gear and more. You can save big on some of the biggest brands sold at REI, including the REI Co-Op line, Birkenstock, Igloo, Athleta, Kuhl, Merrell and more. Even better, REI Co-Op members can get an extra 20% off one REI Outlet item with coupon code LABOR22 at checkout.

►Labor Day 2022: Shop the 70 best early sales at Lowe's, Best Buy and Amazon

►Wayfair Labor Day sale: The 35 best deals on KitchenAid, Nautica and more

►National Dog Dog 2022: 35 best deals to spoil your pup with from Chewy, Petco and PetSmart

Whether you're gearing up for a last-minute summer adventure or looking to update your seasonal activewear, now's the time to take advantage of these hot savings. Here are the best Labor Day 2022 deals we found at REI.

The best REI deals you can shop

We've spotted a number of top-rated brands at the REI Labor Day 2022 sale, including coveted Birkenstock and Teva shoes. Here are the top five best deals to shop today.

Story continues

The best women's clothing deals at the REI Labor Day 2022 sale

Right now, you can shop REI deals on women's clothing from Merrell, Athleta, prAna, REI Co-Op, Chaco and more. Shop clothing essentials like sneakers, leggings and UV-fighting shirts.

Shop women's clothing deals at the REI Labor Day 2022 sale from Birkenstock, Athleta and more.

The best men's clothing deals at the REI Labor Day 2022 sale

You can shop similarly large discounts on men's clothing at REI right now, including savings on Kuhl clothing, Merrell boots, prAna shorts and REI Co-Op wardrobe-essentials.

Shop mens' deals on Kuhl clothing, Merrell boots, prAna shorts and REI Co-Op wardrobe-essentials.

The best camping & hiking deals at the REI Labor Day 2022 sale

Going camping this summer? Stock up on outdoor essentials like coolers, chairs, tents and lights during this REI sale.

These are the best camping and hiking deals at REI. Shop chairs, lanterns, tents and more.

Shop the REI Labor Day sale

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: REI Labor Day 2022 sale: Save up to 75% on Teva, Chaco, CamelBak