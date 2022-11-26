REI is offering up to 40% off during Cyber Week—save big on outdoor gear, clothes and more
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.
Black Friday may have passed, but retailers are still offering major discounts leading up to Cyber Monday. REI has discounted its products up to 40% during its Cyber Week sale. If you're looking to add more pieces to your outdoor gear collection, then you should take advantage of these deals. REI's products also make great holiday gifts for your loved ones who love the outdoors.
There’s a lot more where this came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep deals coming every Sunday through Friday.
Some of REI's outdoor gear can be pricey, so these Cyber Week markdowns aren't deals you want to miss. REI members can enjoy even more savings like 40% off select REI Co-op brands, 40% off kids' Co-Op Cycles and 25% off The North Face products. Be sure to snag your favorite pieces at discounted rates during Cyber Week.
►Black Friday 2022: The best 300+ Black Friday deals you can still shop
►Where should you shop this weekend? The guide to the best ongoing Black Friday sales
5 best REI Cyber Week deals
Hydro Flask Wide-Mouth Vacuum Water Bottle for $35.89 (Save $9.06)
Patagonia Los Gatos Fleece Vest Women's for $73.73 (Save $25.27)
Merrell Moab 2 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots Women's for $86.83 (Save $58.17)
La Sportiva Wildcat Trail-Running Shoes Men's for $101.19 (Save $33.81)
HOKA Speedgoat Mid 2 GTX Hiking Boots Men's for $136.93 (Save $33.07)
Best REI shoe deals
Salomon Crossamphibian Swift 2 Water Shoes Women's for $44.83 (Save $45.12)
Merrell Moab 2 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots Women's for $86.83 (Save $58.17)
La Sportiva Wildcat Trail-Running Shoes Men's for $101.19 (Save $33.81)
KEEN Targhee III Waterproof Mid Hiking Boots Women's for $104.89 (Save $70.06)
HOKA Carbon X 2 Road-Running Shoes Men's for $125.83 (Save $54.17)
La Sportiva Bushido II GTX Trail-Running Shoes Women's for $131.19 (Save $43.81)
HOKA Speedgoat Mid 2 GTX Hiking Boots Men's for $136.93 (Save $33.07)
La Sportiva Nucleo High II GTX Hiking Boots Women's for $171.69 (Save $57.31)
Blundstone Original 500 Chelsea Boots Women's for $178.39 (Save $31.56)
Best REI men's clothing deals
VISSLA Point Breaker 20-inch Board Shorts for $31.83 (Save $33.12)
REI Co-op Beyonder High-Pile Fleece Jacket for $34.93 (Save $84.07)
Patagonia Better Sweater Shirt Jacket for $118.73 (Save $40.27)
Fjallraven Vidda Pro Ventilated Trousers for $139.99 (Save $35.01)
Columbia Whirlibird IV Interchange 3-in-1 Jacket for $171.49 (Save $58.51)
Cotopaxi Fuego Hooded Down Jacket from $205.93 (Save $69.07)
Fjallraven Skogso Padded Insulated Jacket for $291.99 (Save $73.01)
Best REI women's clothing deals
Mountain Hardwear Summit Grid Tunic Hoodie for $63.69 (Save $21.31)
Patagonia Los Gatos Fleece Vest Women's for $73.73 (Save $25.27)
Icebreaker 200 Oasis Long-Sleeve Crewe Ski Tracks Base Layer Top for $86.16 (Save $28.81)
Columbia Whirlibird IV Interchange 3-in-1 Jacket for $172.49 (Save $57.51)
Obermeyer Tuscany II Insulated Jacket for $194.19 (Save $64.81)
Fjallraven Kiruna Padded Insulated Parka for $279.99 (Save $70.01)
Fjallraven Nuuk Pro Insulated Parka for $399.99 (Save $100.01)
Best REI outdoor gear deals
Hydro Flask Wide-Mouth Vacuum Water Bottle for $35.89 (Save $9.06)
Ooni Pizza Ovens Karu 12 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven for $319.19 (Save $79.81)
Co-op Cycles CTY 1.1 Step-Through Bike for $448.93 (Save $200.07)
Thule T2 Pro XTR 2-Bike Hitch Rack for $639.89 (Save $160.06)
Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide
Black Friday: 300+ deals from Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and more
Black Friday sales: 105+ best ongoing Black Friday sales to shop now
Amazon Black Friday sale: Shop top deals on tech, home goods, toys and fashion
Walmart Black Friday sale: 45+ deals on Shark, Apple, Keurig and Vizio
Best Buy Black Friday sale: Save on Sony, Apple, Samsung and more
Target Black Friday sale: Discounts on air fryers, furniture, smart tech and more
Lowe's Black Friday sale: Shop markdowns on GE, Kobalt and Craftsman
Nordstrom Black Friday sale: 70+ deals on Calvin Klein, Kate Spade and more
Samsung Black Friday sale: Savings on smartphones, appliances and TVs
Wayfair Black Friday sale: 60+ best deals on Martha Stewart, KitchenAid and Dyson
Black Friday TV deals: Shop discounts on LG, TCL, Hisense and Samsung screens
Black Friday Apple deals: Save on AirPods, MacBooks, Apple watches
Black Friday toy deals: 100+ best toy deals on LEGO, Melissa & Doug, shopDisney
Black Friday appliance deals: Score new appliances for less by Samsung, LG
Black Friday laptop deals: 45+ laptop deals at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy
Black Friday mattress deals: Save on mattresses on Leesa, Nectar and Purple
Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed: REI Cyber Week Sale: Save up to 40% on outdoor gear, shoes and clothes