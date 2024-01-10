REI to open first Coachella Valley store at The River in Rancho Mirage

While the Coachella Valley has no shortage of fitness buffs, is surrounded by climbable mountains and even has an iconic national park right in its backyard, there’s one indisputable signifier of an outdoorsy capital it has long lacked: its own REI. But not for much longer.

The outdoor recreation giant announced Wednesday that it will opening a new 25,000-foot store at The River in Rancho Mirage, bringing another needed shot in the arm to a once bustling shopping complex that like malls nationwide has been struggling with retail vacancies and diminished traffic.

The REI store, which is set to open this summer, will take over a high-profile space on the eastern side of the shopping complex that was previously home to Forever 21 and has sat vacant since that store closed four years ago. The space also previously housed a Borders store until it closed in 2011.

The former Forever 21 store at The River in Rancho Mirage will be home to a new REI store that is set to open next summer.

REI’s planned opening at The River will come months after another major national brand, Dave & Buster’s, opened a much-anticipated 22,00-square-foot restaurant and arcade at the River last year.

REI was founded in 1938 in Seattle and remains based in nearby Kent, Washington. The stores sell a wide assortment of outdoor gear and apparel that can be used for camping cycling, climbing and other activities. The brand is also known for its co-op structure in which the store is owned by "members" (aka customers), who pay $30 a year and can both vote for members of the company’s board of directors and receive a 10% dividend on all purchases.

The planned Rancho Mirage store is one of 10 REI is planning to open in 2024. The others will be in Arizona, Colorado, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon and Utah.

People gather to play NBA Hoops at the Rancho Mirage Dave & Buster's on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

The company’s vice president of stores, Mary-Farrell Tarbox, said the communities were chosen because they have “an abundance of easily accessible natural places to play in addition to proximity to national parks where REI currently guides adventures.” The press release also noted REI currently has 17,600 co-op members within the Palm Springs designated marketing area.

The Rancho Mirage store will also include a full-service bike shop with on-site mechanics.

The nearest existing REI stores to the Coachella Valley are located in Tustin and Laguna and opened in 1982 and 2021, respectively.

Paul Albani-Burgio covers growth, development and business in the Coachella Valley. Follow him on Twitter at @albaniburgiop and email him at paul.albani-burgio@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: REI opening first Palm Springs-area store at Rancho Mirage's The River