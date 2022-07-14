The REI Prime Day sale ends tonight—save up to 50% on Igloo, Chaco, Birkenstock and more

Get up to 50% off on select REI apparel, equipment, and more!

Prime Day may be winding down, but one of our favorite retailers is celebrating in a huge way—Outdoor powerhouse REI is running a huge sale with discounts of up to 50% off for REI members and 40% off for non-members.

The sale brings savings on men's and women's clothing, water accessories, swimwear, camping and hiking gear and more. You can save big on some of the biggest brands sold at REI, including the REI Co-Op line, Birkenstock, Igloo, Athleta, Kuhl, Merrell and more.

Whether you're gearing up for a summer trip or looking to update your wardrobe, now's the time to take advantage of these hot savings. Here are the best deals we've found at REI.

The best REI deals you can shop

We've spotted a number of top-rated brands on sale at REI, including coveted Birkenstock and Chico shoes. Here are the top five best deals to shop today.

The best women's clothing deals at REI

Right now, you can shop REI deals on women's clothing from Merrell, Athleta, prAna, REI Co-Op, Brooks and more. Shop summer essentials like sneakers, swimsuits and UV-fighting shirts.

Shop women's clothing deals from Birkenstock, Athleta and more.

The best men's clothing deals at REI

You can shop similarly large discounts on men's clothing at REI right now, including savings on Kuhl clothing, Merrell boots, prAna shorts and REI Co-Op wardrobe-essentials.

Shop mens' deals on Kuhl clothing, Merrell boots, prAna shorts and REI Co-Op wardrobe-essentials.

The best camping & hiking deals at REI

Going camping this summer? Stock up on outdoor essentials like coolers, chairs, tents and lights during this REI sale.

These are the best camping and hiking deals at REI. Shop chairs, grills, coolers and more.

