REI employees at a Castleton store voted Friday to join the United Food and Commercial Workers, making it the ninth unionized location for the national chain, according to UFCW.

Employees at the REI store in Castleton hold a union action on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2024, in Indianapolis, Ind. Employees at the Castleton store are seeking to unionize with the United Food and Commercial Workers.

"It has been a tough journey but also really amazing to build real friendships with my coworkers both new and tenured, and to see our hard work culminate in this exciting moment - we finally did it!" employee Celina Pfarr said in a statement.

Organizers at the store said they are looking for more stability in scheduling, more hours for part-time and full-time employees and better work-life balance to spend weekends with family and friends.

Outdoor retailer REI had record sales during the first years of the pandemic, when many flocked to outdoor activities as health officials restricted indoor gatherings. But last month, the company cited declining sales as the reason for laying off 357 employees.

Binghui Huang can be reached at 317-385-1595 or Bhuang@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: REI workers win union election at Castleton store