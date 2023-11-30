Reid’s Fine Foods HQ sold in east Charlotte. What it means for the long-time grocer

Centerlane Capital, a Charlotte private equity firm, said Thursday that it purchased the east Charlotte headquarters and operations hub for Reid’s Fine Foods, which will keep its operations in place.

In fact, the deal will allow Reid’s to reallocate some money for future expansion, Reid’s owner Tom Coker said. Reid’s, a 95-year-old family-owned business, was founded in 1928 and is the oldest specialty grocer in Charlotte.

Coker said the company is planning to add two stores in north and south Charlotte. They are still searching for real estate, so the process may take another 12 to 18 months.

The purchase price for the headquarters site was $4.5 million, according to Centerlane Capital. The 20,603-square-foot building is on a 1.3-acre parcel at 3722 Monroe Road.

Carolina Select Brands, the parent company of Reid’s, will remain in the building through a sale-leaseback deal with Centerlane Capital and operating partner Revival Alternative Investments and . The building houses distribution, commercial kitchen, catering and gift basket operations. About 25 people work there.

Centerlane Capital said Thursday it purchased the east Charlotte headquarters and operations hub for Reid’s Fine Foods.

TowneBank worked with Centerlane Capital to finance the deal. Centerlane Capital had been targeting a purchase in the neighborhood where Reid’s operate, said managing partner Joe Taylor in a news release.

Reid’s serves gourmet meats, wines, and prepared meals at four locations in Charlotte and one in Greenville, S.C. The company also has ties to Lebowski’s Neighborhood Grill and Salted Melon Market & Eatery in the Dilworth neighborhood.

This is a developing story

The Monroe Road headquarters for Reid’s Fine Food was purchased by Centerlane Capital, a Charlotte investment firm. Founded in 1928, Reid’s is the oldest specialty grocer in Charlotte.