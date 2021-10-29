Reidsville man arrested in High Point for shooting

Oct. 29—HIGH POINT — A Reidsville man was arrested in High Point this week on charges related to a shooting earlier this month in the Rockingham County city.

Robert Winchester Jr., 37, was captured Wednesday in High Point with the assistance of the High Point Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service. Winchester was in High Point because he has gang affiliations in the city, a Reidsville Police Department spokesman told The High Point Enterprise.

Winchester is accused of shooting and injuring a man on Oct. 16. Shots also were fired at a residence.

Winchester was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by a felon and being armed to the terror of the public.

Winchester was initially held in Guilford County Jail in High Point. Bond was set at $1 million secured.

Additional charges may be filed, according to the Reidsville police.