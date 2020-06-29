⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This extremely rare Mach 1 Factory Drag Racer received a frame-off full restoration.

When it came to classic cars, the Ford Mustang reigned supreme. A new model made its way to the market in 1969, and it was named after the military jet pilots' term meaning speed of sound, the Mach 1. Whether you like cruising around town or snagging every award and trophy at the car show, this amazing high-performance 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Factory Drag Racer is ready to rock. Even more, this restored example is extremely rare.

Image Credit: Dream Giveaway More

No expense was spared on the incredible frame-off full restoration to factory specifications, this '69 Mach 1 Mustang features a sloping sportsroof that added to an already-menacing aesthetic. This gem looks as if it just rolled out of the showroom floor back in 1969. Having accumulated just 49,000 original miles in the past 50 years, that would equal out to less than 1,000 miles a year.

Sprayed in a flawless Pastel Gray Paint complete with a black-out hood, this car features perfect chrome accents over a like-new black-knit vinyl deluxe interior with Hi-back seats and radio delete. This beauty of a Mach 1 will have you curing the blues with some high-performing therapy.

Also a product of a full restoration is the massive engine tucked under the highly detailed engine bay is a correct "Ram-Air" 428-cubic-inch Cobra Jet V8 engine, and it comes backed by a sturdy 3-speed automatic transmission. Power is then transferred to twist a W-code Traction-Lok rear end stuffed with 4.30 gears. The Ram-Air was a performance option that included an induction system, dual exhausts, competition suspension, performance gear ratio, extra cooling package, and engine dress-up kit including cast aluminum rocker covers that identify Cobra Jet hood.

This low-mileage '69 Ford Mustang Mach 1 is a sight to behold and will make someone very happy in the next 7 days. CJ Pony Parts provided all the restoration parts that brought the build to life.