Reimagined, renovated Friendship Fountain back in action on Jacksonville riverfront

Friendship Fountain has its sparkle back, thanks to a nearly $8 million renovation project.

The updated fountain has new pumps, lights and sound, creating a dancing light show that will play nightly at 7, 7:30, 8 and 8:30 p.m. It will operate daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The fountain opened in 1965 as the tallest in the world, reaching 120 feet. It's undergone several major renovations over the years but remains the centerpiece of an area of the Southbank that's undergoing change. The former River City Brewing Co. restaurant building, which stood between the fountain and the Acosta Bridge, was razed in 2022. The MOSH museum that stands behind the fountain is planning to move to a new facility across the river.

A $3.1 million renovation in 2011 replaced many of the pumps and piping, plus lights and sound equipment.

Daryl Joseph, director of the city's Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department, said the fountain that reopened Thursday is very different from the one that opened in 1965.

"The previous renovations did not address the electrical and plumbing infrastructure," he said. "Also, fountain technology has progressed dramatically over the last decade."

The new project, which started in 2020, adds a waterfall wall to the center of the fountain and lowers the exterior wall of the fountain to put visitors closer to the water. More than 100 new nozzles and jets direct the water inside the fountain. Circular benches and LED light poles that also house speakers for the fountain's light shows have been placed in the park around the fountain, and drainage was improved.

It's the first phase of a project to reimagine St. Johns River Park, and construction fencing on each side of the fountain shows that work remains to be done. On the Acosta Bridge side of the fountain, Bartram's Garden will be added. On the other side, a Jean Ribault-themed playground will help tell the story of the city's founding. A "mist screen" upon which images can be projected will also be added to the fountain as part of the project.

Mayor Donna Deagan was joined by Joseph and several council members in flipping a large ON/OFF switch Thursday, symbolically activating the fountain and bringing a collective "oooh!" from the crowd with the first big jet from the center. She said she remembers being in awe of the fountain as a child.

"After some much-needed TLC, Friendship Fountain is now state of the art," she said.

A new look for Friendship Fountain: Splash park, garden, light show are new attractions

The idea for the fountain goes back to 1940, when the city began acquiring land between the Acosta and Main Street bridges. An advisory committee was formed in 1959 to explore what to do with the park and, by the end of 1961, it had been graded and sprigged and a boat ramp was in place. A 1962 Jacksonville Journal story lauded plans for "a huge lighted fountain."

It opened as the Fountain of Friendship in 1965, and within two weeks already needed adjusting. Within months, cracks were found in the foundation under one of the pumps, putting the fountain on restricted duty until repairs could be made. The area around the fountain became a flashpoint in 1970, when there was a stabbing, a shooting and a drug raid in the park. "I certainly don't allow my daughters to go there," a mother was quoted as saying in a story about the raid.

By 1985, it was in disrepair. "I know that it has not worked properly in the last 15 years and has been off for two years," then-City Recreation Director Julian Barrs was quoted as saying in a 1985 story. By the end of the year, 285 lights had been replaced and the fountain was back in operation.

It has since been the site of Super Bowl parties, festivals, demonstrations, concerts and "Good Morning America" broadcasts.

