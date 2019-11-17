Reince Priebus: "A Warning" author Anonymous is "dishonorable"

President Trump is a threat to America: that is the thrust of "A Warning," on sale Tuesday, and written by "Anonymous," an author described only as "a senior Trump administration official."

Or at the president described him or her, "really an anonymous, gutless coward."

That cloak of anonymity is the same one the writer wore in a New York Times column last fall which argued the president is amoral.

I am part of the resistance inside the Trump administration by Anonymous (New York Times, 9/05/18)

Mr. Trump's response to that op-ed? --- this tweet:

For more info:

"A Warning" by Anonymous (Twelve), in Hardcover, eBook and Audio formats, available via Amazon

Story produced by Arden Farhi and David Rothman.

