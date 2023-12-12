Reindeer live on farms in Michigan: Where you can see and maybe even touch one

Santa might have the most famous herd of reindeer around, but it doesn't require a visit to the North Pole to see one in person.

And the kids don't have to wait until the night before Christmas to try to catch a glimpse of reindeer tapping on the roof either — there are farms in Michigan where they can see some up close.

"Most of the people that come through, this is the first time they've ever seen a reindeer," said Wendy Winkel, owner of Grandpa Tiny's Farm in Frankenmuth. "Some lucky people get to touch one ... if the reindeer come up to them."

At Grandpa Tiny's Farm in Frankenmuth, Mich., 6-year-old Charlotte Eastman and 5-year-old Everett Eastman, both of Grosse Pointe, Mich., feed animal crackers to a reindeer on November 19, 2023. The male reindeer, named Blue, is one of four on the farm.

She said: "It's so magical."

Winkel holds an annual holiday event called Santa's Reindeer Farm. The theme, she said, is that Santa has come to check on four reindeer in training — Blue, Sivia, Sanna and Spruce.

One Sunday last month, kids made their way through the barn to see Santa and Blue, who had shed one of his antlers that morning. Kaizer Strobel, 6, of Saginaw, said: "It surprised me that I got to see Santa and the reindeer." Asked what he thought, Kaizer said: "Fantastic."

Sarah Perzyk, of Pontiac, said her three kids — ages 2, 5 and 6 — were "having a blast" at the farm.

"They're finally getting to the age where they get excited about all of this stuff," she said, "and they'll remember it, which makes me happy."

Alex Perzyk holds reindeer antlers to the head of his 2-year-old son Nico Perzyk while his 5-year-old daughter Alyse Perzyk looks on. The family, from Pontiac, Mich., was visiting Grandpa Tiny's Farm in Frankenmuth, Mich. on November 19, 2023, to see live reindeer. The owner of the farm, Wendy Winkel, pictured at right, collected the antlers from the reindeer named Blue after he shed them in 2022. Looking on from behind the Perzyk family is the children's grandfather Ronald Rippon of Lake Orion, Mich.

Winkel estimated she will likely get more than 10,000 visitors to the holiday event, which started last month and has been held on Saturdays and Sundays. The final two days of the event, which also offers activities like ornament decorating and a chance for kids to visit with Santa, are Dec. 16 and Dec. 17.

The event is "basically all under the premise of we work for Santa," who has come down and is checking on his reindeer in training, Winkel said.

"You know, these aren't the reindeer that he uses quite yet for his sleigh, but, you know, they stay at the farm," she said. She said she goes into character as the reindeer trainer, who makes sure that everything is "all set for the day when maybe he'll take them and then use them for his sleigh."

Grandpa Tiny's Farm is located at 7775 Weiss St. in Frankenmuth. For more information on the Santa's Reindeer Farm event or to buy tickets, visit the farm's website.

A reindeer stands in the barn at Grandpa Tiny's Farm in Frankenmuth, Mich. on November 19, 2023. The male reindeer, named Blue, shed one of his antlers that morning. The farm has four live reindeer.

And Grandpa Tiny's Farm isn't alone. There were 78 reindeer at farms or facilities across the state as of last month, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. Here are a few farms offering visits with reindeer and other holiday activities.

'Everybody loves to see a reindeer'

Carol Borton, who owns Reindeer Ranch in Kalamazoo with her husband, described their reindeer as smart, sweet, lovable and like "dogs with antlers."

The farm, which Borton said got its first reindeer in 1999 and currently has a herd of 14, offers guided educational tours by reservation.

The farm also features visits with Santa on the weekends and has a lighted Christmas walk available on weekends and on some weeknights.

Borton said they also travel with their reindeer to events in the state, like tree lightings and parades, and are often hired by businesses. She said it's a good way to bring in people because "everybody loves to see a reindeer."

Reindeer Ranch, which is located at 2921 N. 6th St. in Kalamazoo, will be offering the tours through Jan. 7, Borton said. For more information, including tour times, or to book a tour, visit the farm's website. The farm can also be reached at 269-491-8507.

'I really love the Christmas season'

In Clare, Rooftop Landing Reindeer Farm is currently home to a herd of 20 reindeer, said Dave Aldrich, who founded the business more than 30 years ago.

The family owned Rooftop Landing Reindeer Farm in Clare, Michigan on December 18, 2021.

"When my kids were small we had horses and I was raising a small herd of alpacas and stuff and we had goats and all kinds of crazy animals," he said. "I got a chance to get a couple of reindeer that came down from Alaska, so I did. I really love the Christmas season, so, you know, it kind of fit right in with me."

Aldrich said the reindeer are "like members of the family."

He said his son Dan Aldrich has taken over operations of the farm, which also features a candy cane making operation, a chance to see Santa and the Grinch and other animals, including alpacas.

The holiday event at Rooftop Landing Reindeer Farm, located at 2706 E. Stevenson Lake Road in Clare, runs through Dec. 23. For more information, including hours of operation, or book tickets, go to the farm's website. The farm can also be reached at 517-749-4866.

'They're just magical'

At Antler Ridge Farms, in Williamsburg near Traverse City, visitors will get horse-drawn sleigh rides and visits with the farm's two reindeer — Cedar and Holly Hox.

Dave Hoxsie, who owns the farm with his wife, said the sleigh rides, which are by appointment, begin Dec. 23 and will run through February. The ride takes visitors into the woods and includes a campfire and, at the end, to hang out with and feed the reindeer.

Hoxsie, who said he has been doing the horse-drawn sleigh rides for 43 years, got the idea to incorporate reindeer nearly 30 years ago. "It's turned into a business by itself because I travel all over the state with the reindeer now," he said.

Hoxsie said he will be traveling to events with the reindeer until the sleigh rides start later this month. He said he's always been intrigued by reindeer.

"I don't even know how to explain it," he said, "but they're just magical."

Hoxsie said the cost for a one-hour sleigh ride at Antler Ridge Farms is $195 and they can take up to 12 people. The farm is located at 6259 M-72 E in Williamsburg. To book a sleigh ride, call 231-645-3647. For more information, visit the farm's website.

