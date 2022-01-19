Reindeer vs. wind farms: Lapland herders fight to protect traditional lifestyle

Reuters

When he was eight, Sabona Mohamed Hassan says men on horseback rode through his village in Sudan's troubled Darfur region, killing, looting and torching homes with people trapped inside. Separated from his family, Hassan says he fled from Sudan to Egypt and on through the Sinai desert into Israel, where he has been living in immigration limbo for 11 years. Hassan received his new documents on Dec. 29, one day before the deadline that Israel's Supreme Court gave immigration authorities to end delays in processing asylum requests that amounted, the court said, to keeping applicants in "a cloud of uncertainty."