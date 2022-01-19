Reindeer vs. wind farms: Lapland herders fight to protect traditional lifestyle

A historic ruling in Norway meant to close two wind farms for going against the traditional lifestyle of reindeer herders in Lapland has bolstered the indigenous people of the region to ask for more sites to be shut down.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories