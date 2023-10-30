Reinforced Russian troops try to regain lost ground, stop Ukrainian advance near Bakhmut

Significantly reinforced Russian troops have begun active operations near Bakhmut, according to Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi , in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine on Oct. 30.

"The situation in the east remains difficult. The enemy continues to try to achieve success and attacks our positions every day. They are particularly active near Kupyansk, where they are trying to advance in several directions at once,” Syrskyi said.

“In the area of Bakhmut, the enemy has significantly strengthened its grouping and moved from defense to active operations.”

Russia is trying to stop Ukrainian troops from advancing and regaining lost ground with the help of airborne units and Storm Z assault groups. These actions are supported by dense artillery, mortar fire, and kamikaze drones.

"At the same time, thanks to the professional and coordinated actions of our soldiers, the enemy is suffering heavy losses and is unable to achieve its goals," Syrskyi said, adding that he has worked with commanders of military units to quickly develop effective ways to counter the Russians.

"After a detailed analysis of the enemy's tactics, we discussed all possible ways of using our troops. We planned further work. Of course, any action can be planned, but its effectiveness depends primarily on the courage and resilience of our soldiers and their level of professional training.”

“That is why I always put the moral component and the readiness of our servicemen to fulfill their tasks first.”

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine