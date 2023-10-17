Reins of Life wins $650K Lilly grant to help expand its South Bend facility

SOUTH BEND — The nonprofit Reins of Life has received a $650,000 grant from the Lilly Endowment to help expand its South Bend facility for therapeutic horse-back riding.

Reins of Life reports that several individuals couldn’t participate in 2022 because it didn’t have capacity as its programs had grown by almost 40% through the pandemic.

The grant, plus some pledges, serve as seed money in a capital campaign to support the expansion, Executive Director Dorota Janik said. She said officials are still working on what the estimated cost and need will be, while she hopes to break ground in 2024.

Reins of Life has developed a two-year plan for expansion in three phases. It includes adding a classroom area, reception area with a weather-protected entrance, office space and a meeting/data room. The current multipurpose activity room would be remodeled to include a sensory corner, practice/therapy rooms, designated volunteer space, a small arena, tack room, horse stalls and a paved parking lot. Walkways would be added to areas that previously were inaccessible to clients.

Reins of Life is one of 187 organizations receiving the grant through Lilly’s Strengthening Youth Programs in Indiana.

