Reinsdorf goes to Springfield to pitch White Sox stadium funding
White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf was in Springfield Tuesday, where he is asking state leaders to fund a new ballpark.
A third atmospheric river this month brings flooding and mudslides to parts of waterlogged California. Here's the latest on the storm.
From Disney to space, the former child star is breaking into the cosmos.
Apple has updated the iPhone 15’s battery lifespan. The company said on Tuesday its latest iPhones can retain 80 percent of their original charging capacity after 1,000 cycles — double the company’s previous estimate.
It's the pod that was promised. Matt Harmon and The Ringer's Benjamin Solak team up to go through every single new head coach and offensive coordinator hire this coaching cycle and ask one simple question: Is this an offensive ecosystem worth investing in next season?
On Tuesday, former YouTube “momfluencer” Ruby Franke was sentenced to up to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to child abuse last year.
"I'd say we have a neutral look on housing for 2024," Home Depot CEO Edward Decker said on the company's fourth quarter earnings call Tuesday. "We don't think there's incremental pressure nor do we think that we're quite ready for a hockey stick recovery."
Walmart is paying $2.3 billion for connected TV maker Vizio in a bid to rival Amazon's ecosystem.
General Motors has issued a stop-sale order on the Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon to address crippling software problems.
Are there more changes on the way for the College Football Playoff?
Bill Belichick recently advocated for Slater's unique case to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The U.S. government has sanctioned two key members of LockBit, the Russian-speaking hacking and extortion gang accused of launching ransomware attacks against victims across the U.S. and internationally. In a post on Tuesday, the U.S. Treasury confirmed it is sanctioning two Russian nationals, Artur Sungatov and Ivan Gennadievich Kondratiev. Sungatov and Kondratiev were separately indicted by U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday for their alleged involvement with LockBit.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved -- and overdue -- time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who've contributed to the AI revolution. Rashida Richardson is senior counsel at Mastercard, where her purview lies with legal issues relating to privacy and data protection in addition to AI. Formerly the director of policy research at the AI Now Institute, the research institute studying the social implications of AI, and a senior policy advisor for data and democracy at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, Richardson has been an assistant professor of law and political science at Northeastern University since 2021.
Food tech investment may have declined along with overall venture capital, but Bluestein Ventures is not letting that slow it down. The Chicago-based early-stage venture capital firm closed on $45 million in capital commitments for its Fund III.
Should you be 25 before you try marijuana? Amid a push for legalization, experts warn about the health consequences for young people.
Hendriks won't pitch in 2024 after undergoing Tommy John surgery in August.
Jason Fitz is joined by the legendary Mike Golic Jr. as the duo dive into the 2024 free agency class by competing against each other to see who can create the best team out of only 2024 NFL free agents. The duo start off the show by discussing the rumors around Fitz' physical appearance at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas last week before diving into the 2024 QB draft class. Fitz asks for GoJo's take on Caleb Williams, and GoJo explains why he still thinks Williams is QB1 (with Drake Maye close behind). Later, the dynamic duo get into the 2024 free agent class by alternating picks and competing to create the best roster out of only 2024 free agents. Golic Jr's final roster includes Kirk Cousins, Josh Allen, L'Jarius Sneed, Christian Wilkins, Tee Higgins, Brian Burns, Josh Jacobs, Kendall Fuller, Dalton Schultz, Frankie Luvu, Kyle Dugger, Willie Gay Jr, Geno Stone, Calvin Ridley and Leonard Williams, while Fitz' final roster has Chris Jones, Patrick Queen, Antoine Winfield Jr, Justin Madubuike, Mike Evans, Yannick Ngackoue, Jaylon Johnson, Derrick Henry, Michael Pittman Jr, Danielle Hunter, Stephon Gilmore, Devin White, Noah Fant, Baker Mayfield and Kam Curl.
Techtaka, a South Korean online shopping fulfillment startup that provides third-party logistics services for e-commerce sellers, has raised $9.5 million (12.6 billion KRW) in a Series B round of funding from a sole investor, Altos Ventures. The outfit helps e-commerce sellers manage the supply chain, from warehousing, order packing and shipping, so that Techtaka users can focus on product and marketing. The startup also provides a SaaS operating system to optimize the online vendors' supply chain and logistics operations.
From a 'Stanley Pup' cup to a Coco 'Chewnel' purse, here are the most luxe animal toys for the aspiring four-legged influencer.
GlobalFoundries has secured $1.5 billion in CHIPS Act funding to bolster domestic semiconductor supply chains. Among other things, the company aims to produce "high value technologies not currently available in the US" at a new facility.