Reintroducing a lifesaver: 'The Vial of Life saves lives.'

Oct. 19—John Surface has decades of experience as a paramedic, and he's been in countless situations in which the patient is unable to communicate and no one is there to provide information about the patient's medical history.

"It's not unusual. It happens daily," said Surface, who is now the president and CEO of Hall Ambulance Service.

"We have to piece together the puzzle, and the neighbor may not know anything about Bob, except he's a nice old man who goes outside to get his mail and walks his dog two times a day," Surface said.

Now imagine "Bob" has a Vial of Life, a labeled plastic bottle in his home that contains his medical history, a list of medications he takes, and other vital information.

Having such information available can mean the world to a sick patient; it can even mean the difference between life and death, said Kern County Public Health Director Brynn Carrigan, who was joined by Hall Ambulance and Liberty Ambulance at a news briefing Thursday to launch a new Vial of Life initiative across the county.

"It is important to remember that you or your loved one could experience a life-threatening emergency, be by yourself and be unconscious or confused, and have no one to relay important health information to emergency responders who are trying to administer medical services," Carrigan told reporters at the briefing at Hall Ambulance in downtown Bakersfield.

"Let's face it," Carrigan said. "Even if you are awake and alert, during times of crisis, it is easy to forget important details."

Vial of Life programs are not new. It's probably been 20 years or more since health officials launched the program in Kern County.

"There may even be a few Vials of Life still in circulation," Surface said.

But public health officials believe it is time to relaunch the program. Why? Because Vial of Life programs save lives.

"Public Health seeks to empower residents to engage in the emergency response system, to be active participants in preparing for their own health emergencies and to assist in the health emergencies of their friends, families and neighbors," the department said in a news release.

"In an emergency, the Vial of Life will speak for you when you can't. When first responders arrive at your doorstep, having a Vial of Life readily available can make all the difference," Public Health said in the release.

Jeff Fariss, EMS program manager at Kern County Public Health, has been a paramedic in Kern County for more than 30 years.

"I can personally attest to the fact that the Vial of Life saves lives," Fariss told the gathering. "The most important thing our first responders need when they arrive at an emergency is information."

The Vial of Life includes an information card which should contain personal information, doctor's name, preferred hospital, and emergency contact information.

"Additionally, the card contains all of your medical information, including your conditions, medications and their location in your home, allergies and whether you have an advanced directive or not," Fariss said. "For home use, once you complete the information card, simply place it back in the vial, close the lid, and put it on the top shelf of your freezer."

A magnet is also included in the kit, which should be affixed to the door of the freezer. A sticker is also available to place near your front door to inform responders that you have a Vial of Life.

"If you choose to put a vial in your vehicle, place it in your glove box and put the sticker in the lower-right corner of your windshield," Fariss said.

Interested individuals can pick up a Vial of Life at Kern County Public Health, 1800 Mount Vernon Ave. in east Bakersfield, or visit kernpublichealth.com for more information.

