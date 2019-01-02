Should You Reinvest Dividends?





If you own stocks, whether it's through mutual funds, index funds, or individual equities, you're likely to receive regular dividend payments from at least some of those investments. You'll have a choice to make about what to do with these payments, since it's up to you whether to take the dividend as cash or to reinvest it in the stock or fund that just paid it out to you.

It might seem tempting to take the cash option so that you'll have flexibility to do what you want with it, including investing more in stocks. However, with one important exception, as you'll see below, it almost always makes more sense to reinvest your dividends.

A woman stacks coins up in increasing columns. More

Image source: Getty Images.

What is a dividend?

Let's start with a few basics. When you buy a stock, you're purchasing an ownership stake in that business. You can think of this as a claim on the company's future earnings. A dividend, then, is simply the most direct way the company can regularly distribute those profits -- your profits -- directly to you, its shareholder.

Dividends come in a few different flavors. Most are paid out each quarter, or four times per year. Some companies pay less frequently, on an annual or semi-annual basis, and a few stocks send dividend checks out each month. There may also be sporadic dividend payments that happen as a result of a financial windfall or a stock split, too.

Companies aren't obligated to pay the dividends they forecast, and in fact, they are free to cut or cancel the payments at any time. In that way, a company's dividend amounts to more of an intention than a rock-solid promise.

In practice, though, most dividends -- at least ones from high-quality companies -- are extremely dependable. There is a huge penalty associated with a surprise dividend cut, for example, as investors typically punish a stock by selling following such a move. Conversely, the market rewards companies who pay out significant dividends and establish long track records of increasing their payouts.

Many S&P 500 stocks enjoy membership in an exclusive club known as Dividend Aristocrats, companies who have boosted their payouts for at least 25 consecutive years. Some stocks, including Procter & Gamble and Coca-Cola, boast over 50 years of consecutive dividend raises. Once a company establishes a dividend and builds up a track record of growth that stretches beyond a decade or more, it's relatively safe to assume that the dividend will continue being paid out for the foreseeable future.

Why dividend investing works

Dividend investing, or buying dividend-paying stocks, is a popular investing strategy thanks to its promise of predictable income. There's evidence that these companies tend to outperform their non-dividend paying peers, after all. Dividend stocks also provide the security of steady income that helps cushion investors' returns during industry downturns or market disruptions.

Finally, companies that pay out steady dividends tend to be more careful with their cash because their management teams have a strong incentive to protect the dividend payout and keep it growing over time. They are less likely to engage in risky debt strategies or make expensive acquisitions, a conservative posture that usually serves investors well.