REIT Investing: Time to Chase Strength, Not Yields

In addition to allowing investors to gain exposure to a wide range of real estate assets, real estate investment trusts, or REITs, are known for their impressive dividend yields. This unique asset class is required to distribute at least 90% of real estate-related income directly to investors, resulting in some pretty impressive dividend yields.

Those yields may appear to become more impressive during market selloffs, with many shooting into the double digits. Given the lower valuations for most names in this sector, investors may be tempted to chase the highest yields. For example, the dividend yield of EGR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is up to 18.47% as of April 17 after its stock dropped 67% year to date compared to the S&P 500's 16% loss.





On April 15, the company announced its monthly dividend would be 38.25 cents per share, which is in line with the previous payment. However, EGR's financial strength is rated 4 out of 10 by GuruFocus. The Altman Z-Score of 0.58 indicates that the company could be in danger of bankruptcy within the next two years, while the interest coverage of 1.97 times suggests that it may have trouble making interest payments on its loans.

Furthermore, the company focuses on properties that provide leisure and recreation opportunities in Chicago, meaning that if wealthy consumers cut down on their discretionary spending in the city, EGR could see its earnings drop.

In the volatile market environment ignited by Covid-19 and high debt among U.S. companies and individuals, rented real estate (and REITs by extension) could see a drop in value as customers lose their ability to pay rent or become more interested in buying instead.

With this kind of high-risk environment, investors may need to pay even more attention to the historical association between yields, leverage and risk. When yield is higher, both rewards and losses are magnified. It's the same with leverage; the more leveraged a company is (i.e., the more debt it has), the more both rewards and losses are magnified. This is because, in order to achieve massive growth in earnings and higher yield, REITs must take on more risks, including high (and often high interest) debt and rapid-fire acquisitions.

Thus, with data from RENTCafe already showing that traffic to its site decreased by 22% in the second half of March compared to a typical drop of 4% for the same time period, investors looking to allocate capital to REITs may want to consider names that are at a lower risk of losing business due to declining economic conditions.

The following REITs have high financial strength, dividend yields in the single digits and a history of not suffering devastating losses during economic recessions. They also operate in real estate sectors that have a comparatively lower risk of seeing profit declines.

PS Business Parks

California-based PS Business Parks Inc. (NYSE:PSB) is a REIT that operates commercial properties, with a focus on multi-tenant industrial, warehouse, flex and office spaces. It has properties located in California, Texas, Washington, Florida, Virginia and Maryland.

On April 17, shares of PS Business Parks traded around $134.36 for a market cap of $3.68 billion and a price-earnings ratio of 33.82. According to the Peter Lynch chart, this is a better valuation than what the stock has historically traded at.

This REIT has a dividend yield of 3.14%, which is above its median yield of 2.64%. Its financial strength has a GuruFocus rating of 9 out of 10; the company has no debt and an Altman Z-Score of 25.8.