Reitz High School intruder detained after students spot him

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — An intruder at Reitz High School was taken into custody Wednesday after being noticed by students, according to the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation.

A message from the school corporation sent to Reitz parents Wednesday afternoon said a teenager was taken into custody by an EVSC police department officer. The EVSC operates its own police force.

Two pocket knives were found on the individual, who handed them over without incident, the EVSC told parents in a followup text message more than an hour later.

"No threats were made at any time and he handed them over to officers without incident," the text said.

Sgt. Anna Gray, public information officer for the Evansville Police Department, said city police did not have any information about the incident. She said dispatchers were notified at 12:24 p.m. about an incident at the school. There was no record of a response.

According to the EVSC: "Students reported an unknown teenager in the building apparently attempting to blend in as a student. The individual was walked to the office and the EVSC school resource officer placed him into custody without incident. Upon further investigation it was discovered the individual was expelled from a school district in a nearby county."

Police will continue investigating the situation, and the individual will be prosecuted, according to the EVSC's message.

