‘Reject the lies of history’: Washington reckons with tributes to racist past

Gordon J Davis’s first encounter with the political writings of Woodrow Wilson was as a student at Columbia University. “I’m reading this stuff and saying: ‘That’s a great man,’ and mentioned it to my father who said: ‘Well, he wasn’t such a great man to us,’” recalls the 78-year-old Davis, who is a senior lawyer in New York. “He didn’t say much more about it but then, all these years later, you find out how totally corrupt and racist he was.”

There is no shortage of tributes to Wilson in Washington – a leading thinktank, a high school, a house museum – and he is the only US president buried in the nation’s capital. But in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd, Black Lives Matter protests and a mass awakening to systemic racism, his legacy of white supremacy is under scrutiny as never before.

In the US capital, adorned with its many monuments to American history, he is also far from alone.

The same revisionism is also happening for numerous other presidents whose names and likenesses adorn the 230-year-old city. From grand boulevards and soaring memorials to tree-lined suburbs and sports stadiums, nowhere does America’s current reckoning with its racist past resonate more profoundly than in a place named after George Washington, a founding father who owned slaves.

For Davis, it is very personal. His grandfather, John Davis, was a high achieving African American student who went on to a job at the Government Printing Office, rose to manage an office of white staff and earned enough money to own a home in Washington and farm in Virginia.

But when Wilson, a Virginia Democrat, became president in 1913, he oversaw resegregation of the federal civil service after decades of racial integration. The purge of management positions dealt a bitter blow to Washington’s growing black middle class. John Davis was demoted, had his pay cut and was eventually forced to auction off the family farm.

Gordon J Davis was born after his grandfather’s death in 1928 but has studied his personnel file in depth. “He was a very self-made man, very successful in terms of the black community in those days, and then Wilson became president and all of a sudden, his life was crushed,” he said.

Wilson is still revered by many as a progressive, internationalist statesman who led America into the first world war with a statement seen as foundational for a century of US foreign policy: “The world must be made safe for democracy.” A street in Paris is named after him. His tomb resides at the Washington national cathedral.

But he was also an unabashed racist who screened the white supremacist epic Birth of a Nation at the White House. The silent film includes a caption quoting Wilson’s writing: “The white men were roused by a mere instinct of self-preservation … until at last there had sprung into existence a great Ku Klux Klan, a veritable empire of the south, to protect the southern country.”

We’ve reached a reckoning point of history, of reconciling the truth of American history Tim Hannapel

Last week Ivy League Princeton University in New Jersey announced that it will remove Wilson’s name from its public policy school after concluding that his racist thinking and policies “make him an inappropriate namesake”. In Washington, the Wilson Center thinktank held a special session on Thursday to “endorse a partnership with the Smithsonian Institution, announce specific actions to enhance diversity and inclusion, and address President Wilson’s legacy on race”.

The President Woodrow Wilson House, where he retired from the White House in 1921 and which is now a museum nestled close to the luxury home of Amazon’s founder, Jeff Bezos, now has a banner on its website that reads: “We Believe Black Lives Matter. We Believe Black History Matters.”

And nearly 20,000 people have signed an online petition urging that the name of Woodrow Wilson high school in the Tenleytown neighborhood be changed to one that “better reflects the school’s values of diversity, inclusion and equality of aspirations for students of all colors and backgrounds”. Muriel Bowser, the mayor of the District of Columbia, has signaled her support.

Tim Hannapel, a member of the DC History and Justice Collective, which started the petition, said: “We’ve reached a reckoning point of history, of reconciling the truth of American history. People of color but also many white people are saying, how did we get here, and many people are coming to realize that Woodrow Wilson played a large role in that.