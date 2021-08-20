Reject Shop (ASX:TRS) earnings and shareholder returns have been trending downwards for the last five years, but the stock soars 13% this past week

The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 13% in the last week. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been less than pleasing. In fact, the share price is down 50%, which falls well short of the return you could get by buying an index fund.

The recent uptick of 13% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a lot at historical fundamentals.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the five years over which the share price declined, Reject Shop's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 18% each year. This fall in the EPS is worse than the 13% compound annual share price fall. The relatively muted share price reaction might be because the market expects the business to turn around.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Reject Shop's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Reject Shop's TSR, which was a 41% drop over the last 5 years, was not as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 29% in the last year, Reject Shop shareholders lost 18%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 7% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It is all well and good that insiders have been buying shares, but we suggest you check here to see what price insiders were buying at.

