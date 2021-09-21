The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS) Is Going Strong But Fundamentals Appear To Be Mixed : Is There A Clear Direction For The Stock?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Reject Shop (ASX:TRS) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 27% over the last three months. However, we wonder if the company's inconsistent financials would have any adverse impact on the current share price momentum. In this article, we decided to focus on Reject Shop's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

View our latest analysis for Reject Shop

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Reject Shop is:

5.3% = AU$8.3m ÷ AU$157m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every A$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of A$0.05.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Reject Shop's Earnings Growth And 5.3% ROE

At first glance, Reject Shop's ROE doesn't look very promising. We then compared the company's ROE to the broader industry and were disappointed to see that the ROE is lower than the industry average of 20%. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the five year net income decline of 33% seen by Reject Shop was probably the result of it having a lower ROE. We believe that there also might be other aspects that are negatively influencing the company's earnings prospects. For example, it is possible that the business has allocated capital poorly or that the company has a very high payout ratio.

Furthermore, even when compared to the industry, which has been shrinking its earnings at a rate 4.1% in the same period, we found that Reject Shop's performance is pretty disappointing, as it suggests that the company has been shrunk its earnings at a rate faster than the industry.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is TRS fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Reject Shop Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Because Reject Shop doesn't pay any dividends, we infer that it is retaining all of its profits, which is rather perplexing when you consider the fact that there is no earnings growth to show for it. It looks like there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by Reject Shop can be open to many interpretations. While the company does have a high rate of reinvestment, the low ROE means that all that reinvestment is not reaping any benefit to its investors, and moreover, its having a negative impact on the earnings growth. That being so, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that the analysts are expecting to see a huge improvement in the company's earnings growth rate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Is ADT Inc (ADT) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

    Miller Value Partners recently released its Q2 2021 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download here. The Miller Opportunity Trust Class I gained 4.18%, underperforming its benchmark, the S&P 500 Index which returned 8.55% in the same quarter. You should check out Miller Value Partners’ top 5 stock picks for investors to buy […]

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top companies to own — you can buy them now

    Stop losing money on mediocre businesses.

  • Analysts Say ‘Buy the Dip’ in These 3 Stocks

    Simple physics tells us that what goes up must come down – but sometimes, market forces take what’s gone down and pushes it back up. And that fact helps to outline the basic opportunities investors should look for. In short, what’s needed are stocks that have hit a hard time – but remain fundamentally sound. Prices can rise and fall for a wide range of reasons, and while many times those reasons bode ill for the stock, they don’t always. A bad sales month coinciding with a quarterly report; a se

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Shopping: 3 Sinking Stocks She Keeps Buying

    If you're Cathie Wood, founder, and CEO of ARK Invest, you keep buying more. Shares of life-science equipment manufacturer Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ: BLI) took a hit last week, and two ARK Invest ETFs quickly bought more. Wood also bought two genomics stocks that have tanked this year, Personalis (NASDAQ: PSNL) and Invitae (NYSE: NVTA).

  • Will the Stock Market Selloff Get Worse? Watch This Number.

    The S&P 500 had its worst day in months Monday, tumbling 1.7% on fears that property giant China Evergrande Group ‘s (ticker: 3333.Hong Kong) troubles may spill over into other markets. Friday, the S&P 500 fell below its 50-day moving average, a technical indicator that shows investors are losing confidence in the market outlook. The S&P 500 is 3.9% below its all-time high as of Monday’s close, at its lowest level since mid-June.

  • Why Evergrande has suddenly exploded into a potential global financial market crisis

    On Monday, this somewhat obscure, overseas risk suddenly shook up financial markets from Asia to Europe and the U.S., where all three major benchmark stock indexes, the S&P 500 (SPX) Dow industrials (DJIA) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) appeared to be headed for the worst one-day drop in more than two months. On one level, Evergrande—which reportedly faces at least $83.5 million in interest payments due on Thursday, with a 30-day grace period — is raising concerns about a liquidity crisis among all Chinese and Hong Kong property companies, as markets quickly turn off access to dollar funding. In a more macro way, the firm’s woes are bringing to the fore China’s wide-scale regulatory crackdown across most of its businesses, starting with technology giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (HK:9988) which is rattling confidence in the world’s second-largest economy.

  • Fortunes Tumble From Seattle to Shenzhen in $135 Billion Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- A global rout in stock markets sparked by concerns over China Evergrande Group hit the world’s biggest fortunes Monday, with the richest 500 people losing a combined $135 billion.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksAmazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Bil

  • As stocks fall, options traders show no rush to guard against deeper pullback

    U.S. stocks are experiencing the biggest wave of volatility in months but options traders are showing little appetite for more protection, a sign that at least some of them believe the current selloff will be short-lived. The Cboe Volatility Index, known as Wall Street’s “fear gauge,” stood at 27.5 on Monday, its highest level in more than four months, as concerns about heavily indebted Chinese property company Evergrande added to jitters over global growth. Options market analysts said there were few indications that investors were putting on trades to shield their portfolios from further market drops, at least for now, however.

  • If You'd Invested $1,000 in Palantir in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) didn't gain much attention when it went public via a direct listing last September. Let's see why investors weren't initially interested in Palantir, why it subsequently attracted a stampede of bulls, and why it could still have room to run after retreating from its all-time highs. Why did investors ignore Palantir's direct listing?

  • Evergrande fears sink stock market: Here’s what investors need to know about the teetering property giant

    Evergrande, a Chinese property giant, is on the brink of default. Here's what investors need to know.

  • What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In AT&T Inc.'s (NYSE:T) Shares?

    A look at the shareholders of AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a...

  • How China’s Property Market Could Trigger a Crypto Crash

    Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were tumbling on Monday as one of China's largest property developers teetered on collapse. Here's how it could spill over into cryptos.

  • Evergrande’s Blowup Hits Other Chinese Developers. Why the Fear Has Gone Too Far.

    Four other Chinese developers have investment-grade credit ratings, and may be able to grab assets on the cheap from Evergrande.

  • There’s an Opportunity Brewing in Plug Power Stock, Says J.P. Morgan

    Rewind to a year ago and Plug Power (PLUG) was a high-flying stock. Times change fast on Wall Street, however, and now the hydrogen fuel cell maker sits 25% into the red on a year-to-date basis. Yet, could a shift in sentiment be right around the corner? J.P. Morgan’s Paul Coster thinks so and says the company’s “dedicated leadership team and clear focus on execution across its business domains” leaves it very well-placed to be a hydrogen economy “leader.” Looking at the near-term, Coster believ

  • GM Has a Chevy Bolt Fix—New Batteries

    The auto maker's shares are down about 16% since Aug. 4, when the company disclosed more details of the recall's $1.8 billion price tag.

  • Dow books worst day in 9 weeks as debt woes for China’s Evergrande rattle stock market

    U.S. stocks finish sharply lower Monday, but off the session's worst levels, as investors parse the potential impact of a reeling property developer in China and traders position ahead of a two-day meeting of Federal Reserve policy makers that begins Tuesday.

  • 5 Game-Changing Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million (or More) in 10 Years

    Although the stock market is completely unpredictable in the short term, history has shown time and again that patience is rewarded over the long run. The annual fees these members pay buoy relatively thin retail margins and allow Amazon to continually undercut brick-and-mortar retailers on price.

  • 3 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month

    Dividend stocks are a great way to start earning passive income. However, one minor inconvenience of most dividend stocks is that they only cut checks quarterly. Because of that, the dividend income can be somewhat lumpy.

  • Evergrande isn’t the only reason the stock market is headed for its worst day in 2 months. Here are 7 other reasons.

    Monday's sharp downturn in stocks precipitated partly by the highly leveraged Evergrande in China isn't the only problem buffeting markets on Monday.

  • Why Nucor, Cleveland-Cliffs, and Ferroglobe Shares Crashed Today

    A double blow from China sent metal stocks tumbling, but you should wait before dumping your shares.