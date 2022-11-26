Is The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS) Potentially Undervalued?

The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the ASX over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Reject Shop’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Reject Shop?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 11.86% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Reject Shop today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is A$4.10, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Reject Shop’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Reject Shop look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Reject Shop's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in TRS’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on TRS, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Since timing is quite important when it comes to individual stock picking, it's worth taking a look at what those latest analysts forecasts are.

If you are no longer interested in Reject Shop, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

