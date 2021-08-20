The Reject Shop Limited Just Beat EPS By 30%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

It's been a pretty great week for The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS) shareholders, with its shares surging 15% to AU$5.80 in the week since its latest annual results. Revenues were AU$779m, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at AU$0.21, an impressive 30% ahead of estimates. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Reject Shop's six analysts is for revenues of AU$798.8m in 2022, which would reflect a satisfactory 2.6% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to increase 4.5% to AU$0.23. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of AU$827.4m and earnings per share (EPS) of AU$0.29 in 2022. The analysts seem less optimistic after the recent results, reducing their sales forecasts and making a pretty serious reduction to earnings per share numbers.

The analysts made no major changes to their price target of AU$7.63, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on Reject Shop's valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Reject Shop analyst has a price target of AU$10.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at AU$5.28. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Reject Shop's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 2.6% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 0.09% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 2.5% annually. Reject Shop is expected to grow at about the same rate as its industry, so it's not clear that we can draw any conclusions from its growth relative to competitors.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Sadly, they also downgraded their sales forecasts, but the business is still expected to grow at roughly the same rate as the industry itself. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Reject Shop analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You can also see our analysis of Reject Shop's Board and CEO remuneration and experience, and whether company insiders have been buying stock.

