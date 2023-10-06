Rejected!: A Former Minneapolis Cop Involved In Beating of Black Veteran Sought Five-Figure Payout for PTSD. City Council Committee Denies Claim.

A Minneapolis, Minnesota, council committee rejected a workers’ compensation claim to the former city police officer involved in the beating of a Black veteran a few years ago.

On Monday, the city policy and government oversight board voted 4-1 against giving Sgt. Andrew Bittell the $145,000 PTSD payment, MPRNews reported. Bittell was one of the officers who played a role in the controversial arrest of Jaleel Stallings during civil unrest just days after the death of George Floyd in 2020.

A Minneapolis city council committee rejected a workers’ compensation claim for Sgt. Andrew Bittell, a former city officer. (KARE 11/YouTube)

He spearheaded a group of officers in an unmarked van cruising along Lake Street to enforce the curfew. In body-camera footage obtained by KSTP, he told the crew: “The first f****ers we see, we’re going to hammer them with 40s.”

Watch the bodycam footage here.

The officers shot the non-lethal rubber bullet rounds at people in a parking lot without warning, and Stallings argued he fired warning shots in self-defense believing it was civilians, the news station reported. When he noticed it was the police, he tossed his weapon and surrendered face down on the ground but was still beaten by officers at the scene for at least 30 seconds. Stallings suffered a broken eye socket, among other injuries.

Stallings was charged with attempted murder, but was later cleared by a jury. He was awarded a $1.5 million settlement after filing a lawsuit against the city and several of its officers.

Justin Stetson, an ex-cop who reportedly kicked Stallings in the face multiple times, pleaded guilty to a felony assault charge earlier this year. He also apologized for his actions and admitted he “crossed the line.” Unlike Stetson, Bittell did not face any charges.

Due to the committee’s decision to reject the six-figure payout, the claim will be forwarded to the city’s legal team, KARE reported.

“This is, at least in my understanding, the first time a committee has taken action to not approve what has been dozens of PTSD settlements that have cost not only the city but taxpayers over $20 million,” council member Robin Wonsley told the outlet.

Read the original story here.