After rejecting plea deal, Pueblo man will go to trial in rape, beating of mother and son

Editor's note: This story references sexual assault.

A Pueblo man accused of sexually assaulting a woman and beating her son so badly that he spent nearly two years in a coma will go to trial after he rejected a plea deal Monday.

Charles Evans, 49, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, sexual assault and two counts of first-degree burglary, with crime of violence specifications attached to the charges of attempted murder, the pair of assault charges and sexual assault.

A crime of violence specification with the attempted murder charge would mean he would spend at least 16 years in prison for that charge alone if convicted.

Under the plea deal he was offered, Evans would have pleaded guilty to the charges of first-degree assault and unlawful sexual contact and served 15 years in prison.

Rejecting the deal meant he could "spend effectively the rest of your life in prison," cautioned 10th District Chief Judge Deborah Eyler, explaining that attempted murder could carry a sentence of up to 48 years in prison, or 96 years for those two charges alone if served consecutively.

Despite the judge's warning, Evans said he wanted to go to trial. Deputy District Attorney David Dingess withdrew the offered plea agreement.

The charges against Evans stem from a rape and assault on the night of Dec. 31, 2016, when a woman woke up to find a large man standing over her bed.

The man began beating her with a hammer and began to rape her, according to arrest documents.

Hearing the commotion, her adult son came in to the room to defend her and was beaten unconscious. His injuries were so severe that surgeons had to remove part of his skull to relieve pressure on his brain.

He was not expected to survive but emerged from a coma in December 2018 — two years after the attack.

In an interview with police, the son identified Evans as the man who had attacked him and his mother. He said he remembered being hit repeatedly with a hammer and thinking he was going to die.

His mother also sustained severe injuries. A blood-stained hammer was recovered at the scene, and the bedroom where the attack allegedly took place was covered in blood, the affidavit said.

Natalie Betts, a friend of the mother and son who were assaulted, said she was glad Evans chose to go to trial.

"He needs to go to court. He needs to face what he's done," said Betts.

The son whom Evans allegedly beat unconscious when he came to his mother's aid, has already been given a life sentence, said Betts, indicating the wheelchair-bound man at Monday's hearing.

"And they were going to give (Evans) 15 years," she said. "That's not fair."

Betts said she had every confidence that a jury would convict Evans.

Evans' Attorney Becky Briggs declined to comment.

Evans is set to appear for a pre-trial hearing on July 22.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until and unless a suspect is convicted of a crime.

