Rejectingself-defenseclaim, jury finds Hartford drug dealer guilty of murder in 2019 shooting

Jul. 12—After court adjourned, a woman in the group associated with the victim, Roberto Vargas, who died at age 23, was in tears as she continued to sit in the courtroom.

There were about 10 people on the defense side of the courtroom and four on the prosecution side.

At the request of defense lawyer Walter J. Hussey, the judge had a clerk poll the jury. Each of its 12 members affirmed that they found Thorpe guilty.

Thorpe, who has been held in lieu of $1.5 million bond since his arrest about two weeks after the shooting, remains in jail while awaiting sentencing, scheduled for Sept. 27.

The trial began July 5, and testimony lasted three days.

Prosecutor Robin Krawczyk focused on proving to the jury that Thorpe was the person who fired the three shots that killed Vargas.

But when Thorpe took the witness stand Friday, the nature of the trial changed, as he admitted being the shooter but said he had acted in self-defense.

Thorpe, who admitted having taken up drug dealing about a month before the shooting after losing a job as a supermarket manager, said he met with Vargas to give him half an ounce of crack cocaine in return for $450.

He testified that Vargas started to pull out a gun and prepare it to fire and that he opened fire on Vargas with a gun he had been carrying in his pocket.

But the gun Vargas was supposedly carrying was never recovered, and prosecutor Robin Krawczyk told the jury in her final argument Monday that the evidence she had presented indicated that Thorpe was the only one who had a gun.

Moreover, she argued, even if Vargas did have a gun, the killing was not self defense because Thorpe kept firing as Vargas ran away from him.

Hussey argued that Vargas and a small group of men who were with him had intended to rob Thorpe. He said one of the men jumped over a fence and was out of the view of surveillance cameras for about two minutes, which he said was enough time to dispose of a gun.

Thorpe testified that two men came up behind him immediately before the fatal shooting and that he was afraid.

But he acknowledged on cross examination by the prosecutor that he didn't call police to report the shooting or his self-defense claim.