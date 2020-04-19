Rejlers AB (publ)'s (STO:REJL B) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Rejlers AB (publ) (STO:REJL B) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 23rd of April, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 29th of April.

Rejlers's next dividend payment will be kr2.25 per share, which looks like a nice increase on last year, when the company distributed a total of kr1.50 to shareholders. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Rejlers paid out a comfortable 36% of its profit last year. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Rejlers generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Luckily it paid out just 9.1% of its free cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

OM:REJL B Historical Dividend Yield April 19th 2020 More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see Rejlers earnings per share are up 8.6% per annum over the last five years. Management have been reinvested more than half of the company's earnings within the business, and the company has been able to grow earnings with this retained capital. We think this is generally an attractive combination, as dividends can grow through a combination of earnings growth and or a higher payout ratio over time.

We'd also point out that Rejlers issued a meaningful number of new shares in the past year. It's hard to grow dividends per share when a company keeps creating new shares.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Rejlers's dividend payments are broadly unchanged compared to where they were ten years ago.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Rejlers for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share growth has been growing somewhat, and Rejlers is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends. This is interesting for a few reasons, as it suggests management may be reinvesting heavily in the business, but it also provides room to increase the dividend in time. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine significant earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and Rejlers is halfway there. Rejlers looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in Rejlers for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Rejlers you should be aware of.