The ‘rejoin the EU’ campaign has just one problem. Its supporters are insufferable

Anti-Brexit activists are in uproar. On Saturday they held a march through London, demanding Britain rejoin the EU. But, to their fury, the TV news channels ignored it.

Frankly, though, I don’t know what they’re moaning about. If anything, they should be grateful. Because if the wider public had seen footage of the march, it would have killed the Rejoin movement stone dead.

A single excruciating clip of it, filmed by a member of the public, has been circulating on social media. And it could hardly be less helpful to the Rejoiners’ cause. It’s so painfully off-putting, it could turn Gary Lineker into Nigel Farage.

Shot in front of the Houses of Parliament, the footage shows a group of Rejoiners wearing EU costumes – and performing a toe-curling anti-Brexit dance routine.

To be clear: this dancing was not a spontaneous expression of joy. On the contrary, it had plainly been choreographed and rehearsed at painstaking length. In honour of the EU flag, the women had all come dressed in blue tunics, blue tights, and gold superhero capes, and the men in blue T-shirts; both sexes, meanwhile, sported blue berets, decorated with gold stars. To the blare of their backing music they stomped, pranced and whirled. In the middle of them all, a middle-aged male activist could be seen pirouetting like a ballerina, with an expression of deadly seriousness, as if he were performing at the Bolshoi.

The pièce de résistance, however, was the song they’d chosen to dance to. It was Power to the People. Since giving power to the people was what led to Brexit in the first place, it didn’t feel like an entirely apposite choice. Especially as activists like these had spent years trying to block what the people had voted for. Then again, as John Lennon never wrote a song called Power to Our Kind of People, Not Those Thick Racist Northern Gammon Who Don’t Know What’s Good for Them, I suppose they just had to make do.

At any rate, they had decisively managed to disprove the old saying that all publicity is good publicity. I only wish I could have been present at the meeting where they dreamt up their plan.

“Listen up, everyone. To have any hope of winning over former Leave supporters, we need to dispel this outrageously unfair notion that pro-EU activists are smug, twee, pretentious, metropolitan elitists who are completely out of touch with ordinary people. Any ideas?”

“I know. How about a spot of interpretive dance?”

Still, it wasn’t only in London that Rejoiners were embarrassing their own side. At the Lib Dem conference in Bournemouth, party members were preparing to perform their own version of the football song Three Lions – with pro-EU lyrics. Reportedly, their chorus runs as follows. “Gold stars on the flag/ Four freedoms still gleaming/ Glory years of peace/ Kept us all campaigning.”

For pity’s sake, Lib Dems. You’ve had seven years to come up with those lyrics, and they don’t even rhyme. Here, let me help. “Gold stars on the flag/ Four freedoms still gleaming/ If we think this helps our cause/ We must be bloody dreaming.”

To moderate Remainers, this sort of nonsense must be deeply dispiriting. Polls suggest that public enthusiasm for Brexit has significantly declined. But in any referendum to rejoin, nitwits like the above could be worth millions of extra votes to the other side.

My theory is that the Rejoin movement has been secretly infiltrated by undercover Brexiteers, who are hellbent on making it look as annoying as possible. If so, it’s all going perfectly to plan.

What are these woke academics scared of?

There is no more powerful word in the modern world than “unsafe”. It acts like a magical incantation. Utter it, and all your wishes will instantly be granted.

Take the following example. At the weekend, Dr Alka Sehgal Cuthbert, 62, had been due to speak at a conference on education in London. At the last minute, though, organisers withdrew her invitation – because a small number of other speakers had claimed her opinions made them feel “unsafe”.

Dr Cuthbert is the director of Don’t Divide Us, a group which disputes that Britain is systemically racist, and believes it’s wrong to teach children that all white people enjoy “white privilege”. Such views, it seems, left the other speakers quaking in terror. The fact Dr Cuthbert is not white made no difference. The mere presence of someone with differing ideas made them fear for their safety.

I’m sure we all feel deep sympathy for these poor, sensitive souls. But, since they find other people’s opinions so frightening, conference organisers should in future tell them, for the sake of their own safety, just to stay at home. This would surely be best for them – and, indeed, for everyone else.

Way of the World is a twice-weekly satirical look at the headlines aiming to mock the absurdities of the modern world. It is published at 7am every Tuesday and Saturday

