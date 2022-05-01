Rekha Basu: Bills cutting child care staff ratios and unemployment defy Iowa values that lured some of us

Let's be honest: People don't move to Iowa for the weather. Nor do they pack up the family, sign off the workplace laptop and move hundreds of miles into "flyover" country, as the critics dub ours, to ski or swim in natural settings.

No, many of us who chose Iowa found in it a quality of life that is hard to quantify in earnings or heating degree days. But, sadly, lawmakers and their patrons in business have been doing a good job of whittling away at some of what has made the state so attractive.

We were drawn by the sense of community that major urban areas lacked, one that has people out volunteering at food pantries or in damaged homes after natural disasters sweep through. Those Iowa values have shown up on the Little League field, in the classroom, and even in the grocery-store line when someone with a full cart yields their place to someone with a basket. Whether it comes from farm cultures that sometimes require helping each other, or spiritual beliefs that teach that you can't thrive if those around you are struggling, these small gestures speak to a broader mindset.

But increasingly, our leadership is making us a small-minded state, one that devalues some of the things we once prided ourselves on having: high-quality, well-funded schools, productive land that's cared for, clean drinking water and high safety standards, be it at an amusement park, a day care center, a worksite or in public health policies about precautions in the face of a lethal pandemic.

Instead, in recent years, lawmakers have been busy cutting budgets to build bigger state surpluses and cutting regulations in deference to businesses. They're letting agricultural facilities help erode the soil and pollute the water with chemical runoff and hog confinement waste.

Now lawmakers are weakening the laws governing child care facilities' toddler-to-adult ratios and cheating people who lost their jobs out of some of the unemployment benefits they could previously count on getting. And the elected leaders do it while mouthing meaningless stereotypes about how Iowans value life so much they'll always do the right thing without being required to. We saw how that worked during the worst of COVID-19.

Less attention for children helps only bottom lines

Mother's Day is coming up, but instead of recognition, mothers of young children in Iowa will have more reason to worry about them if a bill expanding the number of children who can legally be in the care of one person at a care center is signed by the governor.

A few weeks ago I visited a child care center in a Baltimore suburb with my son and daughter-in-law, who were checking it out for their baby. I asked the director about the teacher-to-child ratios, and was happy to hear that by law, Maryland day care centers must have at least one child care worker looking after three infants of up to 2 years old. For older kids it becomes one to six.

Iowa business leaders and child care advocates join together to tackle the shortage of safe, affordable child care.

In Iowa, the current law requires one caregiver for every four infants, and one for every six 2-year-olds, but the bill recently passed would allow seven 2-year-olds to be cared for by one teacher. I wouldn't want my child, or anyone's, to be treated as a crowd-management problem. I'd want their day care providers to spend quality time nurturing them, teaching them to learn, create, move, express themselves and interact with others.

The legislation also would allow workers as young as 16 to care for children alone in Iowa day care centers. Currently those under 18 need adult supervision. Sixteen is too young to handle that kind of responsibility by one's self, sometimes having to make serious judgments on how to balance everyone's needs at once.

A Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll this spring found just 25% of Iowans favor the proposal while 65% oppose it. Most of us see reduced safety and attention to children. But the bill's House floor manager, Republican Ann Meyer of Fort Dodge, said revising current law would "loosen up a little bit of the regulations that are holding some of our child care centers back a little bit."

But at whose expense?

Republicans turn joblessness into a moral failing

And then there's the plight of Iowa's unemployed. If you're reading this in print, today is May Day, and if we were in Europe — or dozens of other countries — we'd be celebrating workers' rights with picnics, parties and demonstrations and rallies. Instead the majority party at the Statehouse is giving Iowa's unemployed a little kick in the face by taking away 10 weeks of the unemployment pay they've been entitled to. The current maximum is 26 weeks.

To their credit, House Republicans at least refused to add a one-week wait before the unemployed could start getting their benefits. But that doesn't make passage of the bill a “tremendous win for the workforce in Iowa,” as its Senate floor manager, Jason Schultz, R-Schleswig, declared.

In fact, if you listen to the rhetoric of Republican leaders on this, it seems to place the blame on the unemployed themselves for not having jobs. And God forbid they hold out for one with halfway decent pay and growth opportunities. They then have to listen to Gov. Kim Reynolds heralding the "dignity" of work and scoffing, "When work begins to seem optional rather than fundamental, then society begins to decay." The bill would compel workers to take lower-paying jobs sooner at the risk of losing their benefits.

If you read the existing unemployment law and compare it to the wording of the bill that recently passed, you can't help but notice how the original rationale for unemployment benefits, focusing on the unemployed worker's well-being, was removed.

Calling economic insecurity due to unemployment "a serious menace to the health, morals, and welfare of the people of this state," existing law talks of the Legislature's responsibility "to prevent its spread and to lighten its burden which now so often falls with crushing force upon the unemployed worker and the worker’s family."

Current lawmakers took out the latter references.

In little ways like these, many of those who hold power in the state seem more concerned with keeping private businesses happy than caring for people's needs. And that's not the Iowa that pulled some of us in with its wholesome values. It's at risk of becoming an Iowa where every man, woman and child has to look out for themselves.

Many of us will put up with the frigid winters and steamy summers, and trade away majestic mountains and ocean views for the qualities that lured us here. But at the rate those values are being undermined, we're going to have a hard time keeping even those we have here, much less luring others. That's something to seriously consider come election time.

Rekha Basu is an opinion columnist for The Des Moines Register. Contact: rbasu@dmreg.com. Follow her on Twitter @RekhaBasu and at Facebook.com/rekha.basu1106. Her book, "Finding Her Voice: A collection of Des Moines Register columns about women's struggles and triumphs in the Midwest," is available at ShopDMRegister.com/FindingHerVoice.





This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Opinion: Lawmakers chip away at quality of life that defined Iowa