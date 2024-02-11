Rekha Basu: Kim Reynolds scrambles to make Iowa less welcoming, leaving real needs unmet

The long list of actions Iowa’s governor has taken in recent years to ban almost anything pertaining to transgender people might leave some to conclude that she has an unhealthy obsession with gender identity. But it would be reckless to publicly ascribe a personal motivation to an elected official’s acts in office, without adequate proof.

Which is also why Gov. Kim Reynolds has no standing to create new legal definitions of males and females under Iowa law. Her effort lacks scientific basis, social and cultural context and — most of all — need. Yet no sooner had the state Capitol erupted in cheers from hundreds of attendees responding to the early death of a House bill (House File 2082) to scrap gender identity protection from Iowa’s civil rights law, than Reynolds was pushing her measure to redefine men and women.

The governor cannot, with a stroke of the pen, wipe out what centuries of history, decades of civil rights struggle and growing medical and psychological awareness tell us. The World Health Organization recently announced it’s developing evidence-based guidelines on caring for the health of “trans and gender diverse” people. That includes promoting health policies that support “gender-inclusive care, and legal recognition of self-determined gender identity.” It includes training health care workers to provide the requisite care, including hormones.

The WHO also warns against the negative health impacts of “harmful gender norms, especially those related to rigid notions of masculinity” which can contribute to “boys and men perpetrating violence." It says imposing rigid gender norms on people with diverse gender identities can subject them to violence, stigma and discrimination, putting them at higher risk of HIV and mental health problems, including suicide.

The American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry has criticized so-called “conversion” or “reparative” therapies “purported to alter same-sex attractions or an individual’s gender expression.” It says those interventions are “provided under the false premise that homosexuality and gender diverse identities are pathological. They are not.”

Some of Reynolds more public moves on this issue took shape back in 2022, when seven parents represented by the national group Parents Defending Education sued the Linn-Mar school district for affirming the rights of transgender students. The governor held a secret meeting with dissatisfied district parents, and emerged with her campaign to privatize Iowa public schools. She lobbied to ban books relevant to transgender identities from school libraries, and prevent classroom instruction on gender identity or sexual orientation until seventh grade. Passed last year, Senate File 496 requires parents be notified if a student asks to use new pronouns, and bans books depicting sex acts from schools, with two exemptions: for human growth and development curricula and — seriously — religious publications, including the Bible.

Fortunately, parts of that law have been blocked by a federal judge, but not before hundreds of books had been removed from Iowa school libraries. The state has appealed.

The governor’s bill defining male and female also defines mother and father, essentially erasing same-sex couples as parents. It says separate is not inherently unequal. Remember, “Separate but equal” was used to justify separate drinking water fountains and schools in the South.

Reynolds touts the bill as protecting women’s spaces and rights — ironic since she has worked to undermine women’s reproductive rights, and hasn’t exactly gone to bat for keeping gender balance on state boards and commissions.

If only she’d feel the same urgency about protecting schoolchildren from gun violence, or hunger. Instead, she rejected federal EBT funds allotted at $40 per low-income child per summer month, declaring it “not sustainable.” Why won’t she spend as much energy working to increase the number of rural school counselors or psychologists per student, from its current ratio of 1 to 345? Or ensure that every Iowa student interested in college can access in-state tuition at public institutions? Instead, the punitive new House File 2128 would require Iowa students be U.S. citizens or be able to show visas to get in-state tuition at regents universities.

Instead of more punitive or preachy education bills — one would force every teacher and student to sing the national anthem, or some part of it, every day — why don’t the governor and Republican-dominated Legislature get proactive and offer tuition assistance to students to enter fields where Iowa has a shortage, like medicine and mental health? Instead, they scramble to shut students out of their preferred bathrooms and sports teams, send public tax dollars with students to private (in Iowa, mostly religious) schools. Some would downsize Area Education Agencies that work with school districts to cater to students with disabilities.

Reynolds’ latest bill fails to acknowledge that gender identity and sexual orientation aren’t choices or pathologies. Outing children to their parents could result in their being punished or cast out of their homes. The lawmakers’ attacks on these populations is likely to undermine students’ self-worth and rachet up the drug abuse and overdoses Reynolds claims to be sending National Guard troops down south to fight.

Why Reynolds insists on imposing gender norms on every Iowan matters less than the impact of her actions. She needs to hear how this is hurting people and driving them out of Iowa. Some of us might choose to sing the national anthem if our state leaders were living up to the Constitution’s promise of equality and justice for all. If they would acknowledge and celebrate Iowa’s own legacy of struggles toward that outcome, instead of driving more wedges between us.

Rekha Basu staff photo, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.

Rekha Basu is a longtime syndicated columnist, editorial writer and reporter, whose work has appeared in all but two U.S. states. She retired in 2022 as a columnist for The Des Moines Register.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Kim Reynolds scrambles to make Iowa less welcoming, leaves needs unmet