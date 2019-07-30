Reko International Group (CVE:REKO) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Reko International Group Inc. (CVE:REKO) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Reko International Group's Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Reko International Group had CA$10.6m in debt in April 2019; about the same as the year before. However, it also had CA$1.76m in cash, and so its net debt is CA$8.84m.

How Strong Is Reko International Group's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Reko International Group had liabilities of CA$12.0m falling due within a year, and liabilities of CA$3.27m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of CA$1.76m and CA$24.6m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast CA$11.1m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus strongly suggests that Reko International Group has a rock-solid balance sheet (and the debt is of no concern whatsoever). With this in mind one could posit that its balance sheet is as strong as beautiful a rare rhino.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

While Reko International Group's low debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.4 suggests only modest use of debt, the fact that EBIT only covered the interest expense by 6.9 last year does give us pause. But the interest payments are certainly sufficient to have us thinking about how affordable its debt is. Importantly Reko International Group's EBIT was essentially flat over the last twelve months. Ideally it can diminish its debt load by kick-starting earnings growth. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is Reko International Group's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.