'Relationship triangle' sparks brawl at Battle Creek hotel; two women in custody

BATTLE CREEK — A "relationship triangle" is believed to have sparked a 15-person brawl at a Battle Creek hotel Saturday, according to Battle Creek Police.

Two women, a 22-year-old and 28-year-old, are currently lodged in the Calhoun County Jail facing several violent felony charges after police responded to the fight in the lobby of the Baymont by Wyndham hotel around noon Saturday, police said in a news release.

When police arrived, the fight started to break up. Officers tried to speak to people getting into a car to leave, who they believed were involved in the fight. The driver ignored the police commands to exit the vehicle, and backed into a patrol car with an officer inside before driving away through a yard onto Beckley Road, police said. The officer was not injured.

Other officers coming to the area tried to stop the suspect car. The driver did not stop and reached speeds of 100 mph, continuing into Leroy Township, where officers stopped chasing due to safety concerns. Police were not able to stop the car, and are still investigating.

Officers at the hotel determined the 28-year-old woman had assaulted several people with broken glass from the hotel lobby; the suspect was gone when officers arrived. The Battle Creek Fire Department and LifeCare Ambulance responded, and one person was treated for cuts and stab wounds, police said.

LifeCare took a 22-year-old woman from the hotel to Bronson Battle Creek Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. With new evidence Sunday, police determined she was also a suspect in starting the hotel fight, and she was arrested.

About 90 minutes after the initial hotel fight, the 28-year-old suspect was reportedly involved in another conflict in the 100 block of Grove Street that resulted in a different 22-year-old woman being stabbed with a knife. The suspect once again was gone by the time police arrived.

Shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday, the 28-year-old suspect called Calhoun County dispatchers and asked to speak to police, claiming she was an initial victim in the hotel fight and "wanted to share her story." Officers made contact with her and took her into custody without further incident.

Police believe most of the people involved knew each other, and that the conflict started with a relationship triangle.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: 'Relationship triangle' sparks brawl at Battle Creek hotel