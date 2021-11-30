Relative brings wounded man to hospital. What Fresno police know about shooting

A man who was wounded in the foot by a gunshot told police it happened early Tuesday morning while he was walking on Belmont Avenue.

Lt. Bill Dooley said the department’s ShotSpotter electronic gunshot detection system recorded the gunfire shortly before the victim arrived at Community Regional Medical Center just after midnight. The victim reportedly was brought there by a relative after he was hit by a bullet in the 1900 block of East Belmont.

The 31-year-old man told police the shooting took place after a dark-colored SUV drove by him, then stopped. A passenger stepped out and opened fire, then reentered the vehicle, which sped away.

The injury was non-life-threatening.