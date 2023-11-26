Relative finds body of Avon man missing for two months in well outside his home

AVON − An Avon man who was missing for more than two months was found dead in a well on the property where he lived, authorities said.

The Norfolk County district attorney's office said a relative found the body of 45-year-old Keith McKechnie on Saturday, WCVB reported.

McKechnie had not been seen since Sept. 7 and was known to walk the neighborhood, Avon police said.

Keith McKechnie, 45, of Avon, was found dead in a well Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, after he was missing for two months.

“Our thoughts are very much with the McKechnie family tonight,” District Attorney Michael Morrissey said in a statement. “This is a very sad result.”

Avon police and firefighters called upon mutual aid resources, including the State Police, to recover McKechnie's body from the well.

McKechnie's body was taken to the chief medical examiner's office in Boston, where an autopsy will be conducted, the district attorney's office said.

State Police homicide investigators and other officials at the scene did not see any obvious signs of trauma on McKechnie's body, authorities said.

